The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team was put into an awkward situation on Monday, Feb. 27. The Wolves were forced to reschedule their senior night game, a home matchup with Big Eight conference opponent Janesville Parker which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 but was cancelled due to snow. Now, Sun Prairie West would finish its regular season same week as the beginning of the WIAA state tournament, which will kick off on Friday, Mar. 3 for the No. 9 seeded Wolves.

KONGMENG YANG
Sun Prairie West senior Kongmeng Yeng scored five points in a home loss to Janesville Parker on senior night on Monday, Feb. 27.

The Vikings of Parker came into the Wolves' Den and played spoiler for West's senior night. Fueled by 25 points each from seniors Tre Miller and JJ Douglas, Parker held off a late comeback attempt for a 75-70 victory to send the Wolves into the postseason with a loss.

MARCUS TAYLOR
Sun Prairie West senior Marcus Taylor got the start on senior night in a home loss to Janesville Parker on Monday, Feb. 27.
ANTONIO BELLO
Sun Prairie West senior Antonio Bello scored seven points in a home loss to Janesville Parker on senior night on Monday, Feb. 27.

BBB: JANESVILLE PARKER 75, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 70

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 K. Yang 2 0 1-1 5
3 J. Weah 0 0 0-2 0
4 C. Davis Jr. 3 2 7-12 19
10 C. Wambach 0 1 2-2 5
11 T. Haney 1 1 1-2 6
21 B. Jones Jr. 1 0 0-1 2
23 D. Chestnut 6 2 4-6 22
24 A. Bello 3 0 1-1 7
44 E. Ackley 0 0 4-6 4
TOTALS - 16 6 20-33 70
PARKER
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 K. Babbitt 1 2 2-3 10
3 P. Kim 1 0 0-0 2
11 T. Miller 4 1 14-16 25
21 JJ Douglas 11 0 3-9 25
23 S. Bess 1 1 1-4 6
25 K. Skzrypchak 0 1 4-5 7
TOTALS - 18 5 24-37 75

