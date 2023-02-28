The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team was put into an awkward situation on Monday, Feb. 27. The Wolves were forced to reschedule their senior night game, a home matchup with Big Eight conference opponent Janesville Parker which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 but was cancelled due to snow. Now, Sun Prairie West would finish its regular season same week as the beginning of the WIAA state tournament, which will kick off on Friday, Mar. 3 for the No. 9 seeded Wolves.
The Vikings of Parker came into the Wolves' Den and played spoiler for West's senior night. Fueled by 25 points each from seniors Tre Miller and JJ Douglas, Parker held off a late comeback attempt for a 75-70 victory to send the Wolves into the postseason with a loss.
Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis took advantage of this unique game to give his eight-man senior class of 2023 some shine. In lieu of his regular starting lineup, Davis went with all seniors to start the game: Kongmeng Yang, Garrett Oamek, Brandon Jones Jr., Antonio Bello, and Marcus Taylor. Typical senior starters Jonathan Weah and Darius Chestnut started the game on the bench while senior Will Worrell was not dressed for competition.
Those five seniors took advantage of their opportunity. They kept great pace with Parker thanks to and-one buckets from both Bello and Yang. Yang's free throw made it a 12-7 lead for West as Davis began working his usual starters into the game.
Whether it was rust from not starting the game or Parker's increased focus, West's starters struggled for the remainder of the first half. The Wolves only hit three more field goals for the final eleven minutes of the first half following Yang's and-one bucket. Two of those buckets were three pointers from Chestnut and sophomore Casey Wambach while Bello knocked down his third bucket of the game near the end of the half.
As for Parker, the Vikings were dicing up West's defense thanks to the driving ability of Miller. Parker was already in the bonus by the 10-minute mark of the first half and Miller took advantage. Eight of his 16 first half points came from the free throw line as the Vikings took a 30-22 lead into the halftime break.
West's offensive woes continued at the start of the second half. The Wolves went four minutes without a field goal, only hitting free throws as Parker started the half on a 7-1 run.
Right when his team needed him most, Chestnut came alive. After only scoring three points in the first half, he launched into a 8-2 run all on his own to cut the Vikings lead down to 41-34. Sophomore Chris Davis Jr. soon came alive, as well, scoring West's next seven points as Parker's lead shrunk to 46-41.
West's inspiring comeback was always held at arms' length thanks to Parker's Douglas. The 6-foot-5 big man was on an absolute tear in the second half as he scored 18 of his eventual 25 points and also collected a hefty 25 rebounds.
Undeterred, Chestnut and Davis Jr. continued to chip away, finding more and more offensive confidence. Trailing by four points with about three minutes to play, Chestnut snagged a steal and laid it in to make it a 62-60 game. Davis Jr. was subsequently fouled and, after hitting his free throws, he tied the game at 62 all.
When it mattered most, Parker put up the necessary points. Junior Kaden Babbitt knocked down a clutch three and Douglas followed that with a pair of scores from the paint. The 7-0 run put Parker ahead 69-62.
West would cut that deficit back down to three points on two occasions as Chestnut continued to battle, but Miller knocked down five clutch free throws down the stretch to keep Parker ahead. West had a feverous spray of three point shots at the end, but none fell as the Vikings held on for the 75-70 upset.
Chestnut led the Wolves in scoring with 22, followed by Davis Jr. with 19. The loss leaves West with a 15-7 overall record in the regular season which includes a 13-7 record in the Big Eight, fourth in the final standings.
Now, the Wolves turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament. They earned the No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 and will kick things off with a familiar opponent in regionals: the No. 8 seeded La Follette Lancers. The Wolves beat the Lancers in both of their regular season meetings this season, accounting for one third of La Follette's conference losses. They'll face off for a third time at La Follette on Friday, Mar. 3.