The Sun Prairie West boys swimming team may be in its first season of existence, but the Wolves are treading water just fine in Big Eight conference competition. West was victorious in a home head-to-head dual with Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 16 and finished second behind Middleton in a conference triple-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20, beating out host Beloit Memorial.
The Wolves' matchup with Janesville Craig was nearly a sweep as they finished first in nine of the eleven varsity swims of the match.
The 200 medley relay squad starting things off on the right foot with a win. Senior Jonah Gunnink, sophomore Charlie Reeder, sophomore Elijah Gunnink, and freshman Cam Spredemann took home first place with a time of 1:46.68.
A similar group tackled the 400 freestyle relay for Sun Prairie West, which also turned out to be a win for the Wolves. Jonah and Elijah Gunnink were joined by sophomores Chase Rimrodt and Owen Acker to swim to a time of 3:30.81 and first place.
The Gunnink's would have a stellar day in individual swims, as well. Jonah would take home first place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.36 (nearly 10 seconds faster than second place) as well as first in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:08.64 (more than 20 seconds faster than second place). Elijah tackled the 100 butterfly for Sun Prairie West and came away with a first place finish with his time of 1:00.49.
The individual wins didn't end there. Rimrodt was champion of the 200 freestyle with his time of 1:58.10, narrowly edging out a Craig swimmer's time of 1:58.86. Acker was fastest in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.97, followed closely by teammate Elijah Gunnink in second with a time of 1:02.60. Spredemann took first in the 100 breaststroke, as well, with his time of 1:07.90, another narrow victory as second place from Craig swam a 1:07.94.
Spredemann would also swim the first leg of the team's 200 freestyle relay. He was joined by senior Caleb Hudson, freshman Orion Krasniqi, and Rimrodt. This quartet motored their way to a time of 1:39.01 for yet another first place finish to solidify Sun Prairie West as the superior squad.
This week's trip down to Beloit Memorial High School proved to be a bit more tricky as Middleton, a boys swimming state power, was now in the mix. Middleton won every event on the day, whether it was at the varsity or junior varsity level. Still, Sun Prairie West cobbled together some strong swims of their own for points.
Jonah Gunnink had another strong day of individual swims. First, he nabbed second place for the Wolves in the 200 freestyle with his time of 1:50.42. Later in the meet, he would again take second, this time in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.06. He and the winner were the only times below one minute.
He was also a valuable asset on two of West's more successful relay teams. In the 400 freestyle relay, Jonah was joined by senior Zach Svendsen, Spredemann, and Acker. They raced their way to a time of 3:34.94 for fourth place. His next group would finish even higher. Now swimming the 200 freestyle relay with Svendsen, Rimrodt, and Hudson, the four Wolves earned third place with a time of 1:35.92.
Elsewhere, Spredemann and Krasniqi earned top-five finishes in the 100 butterfly. Spredemann was third with a time of 58.62 and Krasniqi was right behind him in fourth with a 59.15. Junior Gustave Schasker earned third place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:16.67, less than a second behind second place. Rimrodt also added an individual top-five finish as he nabbed fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.91.
Now, the Wolves will take a well-deserved break from competition for the holidays. They won't return to the pool until Saturday, Jan. 7 when they travel to the Schroeder YMCA Aquatic Center in Brown Deer for an invitational. They'll follow that with their first matchup against new rival, Sun Prairie East. The Wolves will travel across town to Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Jan. 13.