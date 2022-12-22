The Sun Prairie West boys swimming team may be in its first season of existence, but the Wolves are treading water just fine in Big Eight conference competition. West was victorious in a home head-to-head dual with Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 16 and finished second behind Middleton in a conference triple-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20, beating out host Beloit Memorial.

The Wolves' matchup with Janesville Craig was nearly a sweep as they finished first in nine of the eleven varsity swims of the match. 

