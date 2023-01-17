TYLER HANEY
Sun Prairie West sophomore guard Tyler Haney scored 19 points on Saturday, Jan. 14 to help the Wolves topple La Follette at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Last week was an undeniable "prove it" week for the Sun Prairie West boys basketball team. The Wolves had shown flashes of greatness on their way to a 6-3 start to the season, but those losses had all come to Big Eight conference opponents.

The slate of conference foes only got tougher as West had to travel to top dog Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 12 and face fierce competitor Madison La Follette at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Wolves handled themselves like a great team should.

BBB: MIDDLETON 70, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 64

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 J. Weah 1 1 1-2 6
4 C. Davis Jr. 10 2 4-8 30
10 C. Wambach 1 1 1-1 6
11 T. Haney 3 1 2-2 11
15 B. Rhoads 0 0 0-5 0
23 D. Chestnut 0 0 4-4 4
44 E. Ackley 3 0 1-5 7
TOTALS - 18 5 13-27 64
MIDDLETON
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 G. Hurley 10 1 2 25
3 I. Oliver 2 1 1 8
4 K. Fosdick 4 0 2 10
14 C. Kadow 0 0 1 1
15 O. Cooney 4 0 0 8
21 W. Garlock 5 0 0 10
25 W. Comerford 0 2 2 8
TOTALS - 25 4 8 70

BBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 78, LA FOLLETTE 69

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 Ta. Crawford 3 0 2-3 8
3 J. Weah 0 0 1-2 1
4 C. Davis Jr. 6 0 8-8 20
10 C. Wambach 1 0 0-1 2
11 T. Haney 6 2 1-2 19
12 D. Worrell 2 0 0-0 4
22 Tr. Crawford 0 0 2-2 2
23 D. Chestnut 5 2 4-4 20
44 E. Ackley 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 24 4 18-22 78
LA FOLLETTE
No stats reported.

