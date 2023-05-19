Sun Prairie West's first taste of Big Eight conference competition in boys golf went well in 2023. The Wolves proved they could hang through a strong regular season, culminating with the Big Eight conference meet, hosted at the Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, May 18.
Again, the Wolves proved their competency despite being a first-year program. They snagged eighth place of the 11 teams competing with a team score of 344. They finished just one stroke behind Beloit Memorial in seventh place with a 343.
Thursday was a stellar day for Sun Prairie West junior Gabe Roe. He put up the team's lowest score of the day, tying for fourth place with a 77. Ahead of him was the medalist, Charlie Erlandson of Madison Memorial with a 70, Middleton's Dain Johnson with a 75, and Sun Prairie East's Tyler Schick with a 76. Roe tied with Janesville Craig junior Wyatt Marshall at 77.
A pair of Wolves wound up as parts of a six-way tie for 25th place. Both senior Alex Oehrlein and sophomore Otto Meyer put up scores of 87 to help boost the team's score. Senior Ethan Ellefson rounded out the varsity scoring with a 93, tied for 41st.
Madison Memorial won the conference with a team score of 315. Janesville Craig was right on its tail in second with a 316. Middleton finished third with a team score of 322, Verona was fourth with a 334, and Madison West tied with Sun Prairie East for fifth at 340.
Now, the Wolves will turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament. They'll travel to The Legend at Bergamont Country Club for regionals on Tuesday, May 23. Other teams competing in the regional include DeForest, La Follette, McFarland, Monona Grove, Oregon, Portage, and Sun Prairie East. Qualified golfers will advance to the Sectional 5 final, which will be hosted at the Oak Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, May 30.
--
2023 Big Eight boys golf conference meet team scores