Sun Prairie West's first taste of Big Eight conference competition in boys golf went well in 2023. The Wolves proved they could hang through a strong regular season, culminating with the Big Eight conference meet, hosted at the Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, May 18.

Again, the Wolves proved their competency despite being a first-year program. They snagged eighth place of the 11 teams competing with a team score of 344. They finished just one stroke behind Beloit Memorial in seventh place with a 343.

Sun Prairie West sophomore Otto Meyer tied for 25th at the Big Eight conference meet with a score of 87. The event was hosted at the Evansville Golf Course on Thursday, May 18.