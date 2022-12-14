Following a cancelled Big Eight conference triple dual on Friday, Dec. 9, the Sun Prairie West boys swim team turned its attention towards the Barracuda Invitational at Brookfield Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Wolves finished fifth of the nine schools in attendance with a team score of 210. Middleton won the invitational with a score of 620, followed by Madison Memorial with 508, Arrowhead with 431, and Brookfield co-op with 320.
Junior Jonah Gunnink proved to be a valuable point-scoring asset for West. Individually, he took first in the 50 backstroke with a time of 25.28, second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.06, and sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.61.
Gunnink also was a major contributor on a pair of relay teams. He swam the first leg of the 200 medley relay for West, which took sixth in the event with a time of 1:45.39. He was joined by senior Zach Svendsen, freshman Orion Krasniqi, and sophomore Gavin LaBeau. He also anchored the 200 freestyle relay team which also finished sixth with a time of 1:34.59. Sophomore Elijah Gunnink, Svendsen, and freshman Cam Spredemann also swam this relay with him.
There were plenty of strong individual swims outside of Gunnink's strong day, as well.
Spredemann took seventh in the 50 butterfly with a time of 25.93, followed closely by teammate Krasniqi in eighth with a time of 26.12. Svendsen also swam the 50 freestyle for West, where he finished in ninth with a time of 23.54. Junior Gustave Schasker took 11th in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:17.74.
West also got top-10 finish from another relay team. Elijah Gunnink, senior Rocco Van Hoof, Krasniqi, and Spredemann teamed up for a time of 3:38.70 in the 400 freestyle relay for 10th place.
Next up, the Wolves will return home on Friday, Dec. 16 for a home meet with Janesville Craig. Sun Prairie West will close out the 2022 calendar year with a road triple-dual at Beloit Memorial against the host Purple Knights as well as Middleton.