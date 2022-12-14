SUN PRAIRIE WEST BOYS SWIMMING

The Sun Prairie West boys swimming team competed at the Barracuda Invitational at Brookfield Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Ben Johnson

Following a cancelled Big Eight conference triple dual on Friday, Dec. 9, the Sun Prairie West boys swim team turned its attention towards the Barracuda Invitational at Brookfield Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Wolves finished fifth of the nine schools in attendance with a team score of 210. Middleton won the invitational with a score of 620, followed by Madison Memorial with 508, Arrowhead with 431, and Brookfield co-op with 320.

