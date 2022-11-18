Sun Prairie West is a new team in the girls basketball scene in 2022, but the Wolves will be led by some familiar faces. The majority of the production returning from last year's Big Eight co-conference championship Sun Prairie team ended up at West following the split. Now led by head coach Ronda McLin, the Wolves seem ready to challenge for the conference crown and possibly more in their first year of existence

"The team is definitely excited," McLin said. "While these girls all played together last year, some things look a different now. We're still building team chemistry and other details with the lineups. Most importantly, the girls are zoned in. They work very hard in practice and everyone is excited to play for a new school. They're ready to give it everything they have."

ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston pops a shot against Beloit Memorial in the Wolves' season opener on Thursday, Nov. 17.
NAVEYA JACKSON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West sophomore Naveya Jackson led the Wolves in scoring with 14 in their season opener at Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Nov. 17.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 71, BELOIT MEMORIAL 31

SPW
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Froh 3 1 0 9
5 S. Vriesema 1 0 1 3
11 K. Jackson 1 0 0 2
12 Make. Hawk 1 0 0 2
13 P. Beck 1 2 0 8
14 L. Maggit 0 1 0 3
20 A. Schmidt 3 0 0 6
21 Maki. Hawk 4 0 0 8
22 M. Outlay 1 1 0 5
23 N. Jackson 4 1 3 14
25 A. Auston 4 1 0 11
TOTALS - 23 7 4 71
BELOIT
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 S. Richardson 2 1 4-7 11
3 K. Ingram 1 0 0-0 2
4 K. Thomas 0 0 1-2 2
5 J. Tibbetts 2 0 2-5 6
10 S. Alverson 0 0 0-2 0
11 L. Dubois 0 1 2-2 5
20 Z. Dumas 1 0 3-5 5
TOTALS - 6 2 12-23 31

Tags