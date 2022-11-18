Sun Prairie West is a new team in the girls basketball scene in 2022, but the Wolves will be led by some familiar faces. The majority of the production returning from last year's Big Eight co-conference championship Sun Prairie team ended up at West following the split. Now led by head coach Ronda McLin, the Wolves seem ready to challenge for the conference crown and possibly more in their first year of existence
"The team is definitely excited," McLin said. "While these girls all played together last year, some things look a different now. We're still building team chemistry and other details with the lineups. Most importantly, the girls are zoned in. They work very hard in practice and everyone is excited to play for a new school. They're ready to give it everything they have."
Headlining that returning production for Sun Prairie West is senior wing Marie Outlay. She's hot off a stellar junior season where she was named the Big Eight's co-defensive Player of the Year and a first team all-conference selection.
Outlay filled up the stat sheet on both sides of the ball in 2021. She finished the year with a team-high 77 steals (2.9 per game) to go along with 12.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game. Offensively, she's most dangerous from deep as she buried a team-high 49 triples last season.
Joining Outlay in the defensive effort is senior forward Makiah Hawk. Hawk was an all-conference snub following the 2021 season as she was dominant as a post defender, swatting away a team-high 34 blocks and nabbing 29 steals.
"We've really been preaching defense," McLin said. "Strong defense will create our offense. We have the athletes that can execute that. We have players that can guard every position on the court. We have the depth to deal with potential foul trouble as well. It's really an advantage to have so much we can throw at other teams defensively."
Hawk is more than just a strong defender, as well. She averaged 4.2 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, showing just how well-rounder her game is.
On the offensive side of the ball, most things run through senior guard Antionique Auston. Her flashy passing ability and strong dribble moves make her a quintessential point guard to lead the attack. Auston was a second team all-conference selection in 2021 thanks to 10.7 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
"I think she has something to prove this season," McLin said of Auston. "She's one of the best players in the conference, but I don't think she necessarily gets the recognition she deserves. The team is looking for her as a senior. Her IQ is through the roof and she can score in a lot of ways. She's confident and ready to go. There's nothing she can't do."
The fourth member of the Wolves' 2023 senior class won't be joining the team for a bit. Senior guard Avree Antony is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the 2021 postseason. The other three seniors can hold it down in her absence, but having the Colorado State University commit back on the court will certainly be a boost.
Antony was an honorable mention all-state selection last season on top of a first team all-conference selection after serving as the catalyst for a very successful Sun Prairie team. She led the team in scoring average with 12.8 points per game and assists with 2.8 per game. She snagged 1.8 steals per game and was also near the top in the rebound category, averaging six per game.
Outside of West's fearsome foursome of seniors, the eight-player sophomore class will play a major role in this team's success.
Sophomore guard Naveya Jackson cracked the starting lineup for the Wolves to start 2022, as did sophomore forward Allison Schmidt. Both picked up some important varsity minutes as freshmen at Sun Prairie last season.
Jackson was a sparkplug off the bench. Her natural confidence and ball handling skills made her belong with the varsity ranks immediately. Schmidt's post scoring ability was on full display as a freshman, and it seems to be on the rise as a sophomore.
Other sophomores like wing Sophia Vriesema, forward Makenzie Hawk, guard Ceana Froh, and wing Payton Beck help fill out the varsity roster and serve as vital role players.
This mix of players has already proven effective for Sun Prairie West, as it already won its first game of the season. The Wolves made the trip down to Big Eight conference foe Beloit Memorial High School on Thursday, Nov. 17 and beat up on the Purple Knights, winning 71-31.
It was a coming out party for Naveya Jackson, who led the Wolves in scoring with 14. The majority of this came early in the game as West was looking to build its lead. Jackson scored seven straight points thanks to two layups and a three-pointer as West's lead nearly doubled from 8-2 to 15-2.
The Wolves went on scoring runs of 14, nine, and seven in the first half alone. McLin's defense-first philosiphy proved immediately effective as steals piled up for West and turnovers piled up for Beloit. Outlay even had one of her patented "steal-n-scores" early in the game to remind everyone of her defensive dominance.
While Jackson carried the scoring in the first half, Auston came alive in the second. Her scoring total ballooned from two points to 11 by the end of the game as she made it a point to drive past hapless defenders and bury buckets.
The team's three-point shooting in the second half confirmed the blowout as Outlay, Auston, Froh, Beck, and freshman Layla Maggit all nailed triples. Every single player that suited up recorded a bucket as West rode home with a huge season-opening win.
All eyes are on this talented Sun Prairie West squad now. The Wolves have the talent to challenge conference powers like Verona, Middleton, and Janesville Craig as well as make a postseason run. It's something that's been discussed in the locker room, but McLin has made sure to take a measured approach to the season.
"There are a lot of people putting some big expectations on us," McLin said. "We hear the chatter. Realistically, we have those same goals. But, that's not the focal point. We just want to approach it one game at a time"
Sun Prairie West will participate in the Beaver Dam Classic over the weekend before returning to Big Eight play next week with a trip to Madison West on Tuesday, Nov. 22.