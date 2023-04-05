Program building is nothing new for Sun Prairie West head track & field coach Josh O'Connor. He was tasked with fielding the school's first football team in the fall. Now, he's taking on the challenge of leading one of the spring's premiere sports.

Optimism for the inaugural season of West track & field is derived from its strong turnout. Despite being a first-year program, the Wolves have no shortage of participants this fall. There are 146 athletes out for the team, 81 boys and 65 girls.

DEVIN FRANK

Sun Prairie West senior Devin Frank runs the 400 meter dash against Madison Memorial on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
MATEO ALVARADO VENEGAS

Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas (far right) placed 6th in the boys 1,600 meter run at the WIAA state finals at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse on Saturday, June 4.
CASSIE SIEGEL

Sun Prairie West senior Cassie Siegel placed second in the girls high jump at the WIAA state finals at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse on Saturday, June 4.

