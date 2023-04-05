Program building is nothing new for Sun Prairie West head track & field coach Josh O'Connor. He was tasked with fielding the school's first football team in the fall. Now, he's taking on the challenge of leading one of the spring's premiere sports.
Optimism for the inaugural season of West track & field is derived from its strong turnout. Despite being a first-year program, the Wolves have no shortage of participants this fall. There are 146 athletes out for the team, 81 boys and 65 girls.
O'Connor credits his coaching staff and his role as a teacher at Sun Prairie West for the program's numbers in year one. Much of the track & field staff coaches other sports, including O'Connor, who led the football program in the fall. O'Connor has familiarized himself with the student body through almost a full year in the halls. That level of recognition offers a level of comfort for an athlete to come try a sport that they otherwise wouldn't.
"Our numbers are great," O'Connor said. "I think a lot of that is a testament to multi-sport athletes feeling comfortable with our coaching staff."
O'Connor also deserves his flowers for his qualification to lead this program. He logged seven years coaching track & field at Oconomowoc High School before taking this position with Sun Prairie West. He spent three years as a throws coach before taking over the head coaching position in 2019.
That level of experience has led him to his motto for the program in the early goings: "control what you can control." Practice time has been hampered by weather and a competition for indoor facilities with West's other spring sports. O'Connor has done a good job of keeping his program focused.
"We talk a lot about controlling what we can control," O'Connor said. "There's so much that's out of our control, both as athletes and coaches in track & field. It's easy to let those things overwhelm you. That distracts you from the things that matter: your effort, your focus, your determination. We've really focused on the important things."
The Wolves have to be itching to get on the track and prove themselves, because there is serious talent among their ranks.
Starting on the boys side of things, the long sprints group has some state participants from last season. Seniors Jonathan Weah and Devin Frank participated in Sun Prairie's state-qualified relay teams last year, with fellow senior Sincere Johnson serving as an alternate. Junior Isaac Assaba will figure into this group, as well.
The shorter sprint group was also represented at state as Alex Maggit also competed for Sun Prairie in the relays. He's committed to UW-Milwaukee as a long jumper but is buying into the team-first philosophy by adding some serious speed to the group. He'll be joined by junior Ean Ackley and sophomores Oliver Pooch and Evan McVeigh.
The boys' distance group has perhaps the most decorated member of the team, senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas. The University of Minnesota commit has been a dominant force in the distance running world both in track & field and cross country in the state of Wisconsin for the past two years. He's twice qualified for the WIAA cross country state finals, finishing eighth overall this past fall. He also took home sixth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs in the WIAA track & field state finals last spring. Alvarado Venegas is joined by fellow cross country standout sophomore Drew Peters in the group.
Much like Maggit in the boys short sprints, the girls' long springs will get a boost from a field standout. Senior Cassie Siegel, a University of Findlay commit in the high jump, will lend her speed as a headliner of the group.
As for the girls' shorter sprints, the Wolves will have a more inexperienced group. Coach O'Connor mentioned sophomore Sydney Holliday and freshman Layla Maggit as early standouts.
The girls' distance group has the benefit of a pair of standouts to lead them. Senior Grace Kline enters as a UW-Milwaukee cross country commit while sophomore JoJo Knauss was a state participant in cross country this past fall.
For both the boys and girls, relays remain a work in progress as Sun Prairie West didn't have much time outdoors to nail down functioning groups. O'Connor mention the 4x800 relay as a race to keep an eye on for both as there is a good mix of experienced and youthful talent.
In the field portion of the program, senior Lauren Adams is an obvious leader. Not only is she a talented thrower in both shot put and discus, she's headlining the girls' triple jump group. Junior Alisha Peterson has also drawn some eyes in the throwing department after an offseason of hard work.
O'Connor pulled a pair of players from his football team to headline the boys' throwing group. Seniors Jay Dayne and Kemoye Brown have separated themselves as leaders early on.
The pole vault group is largely inexperienced for both the boys and girls outside of one senior. Myles Adkins was a state qualifier in the event last season and will be an on-field coach for the Wolves as they attempt to grow that portion of the program.
Sun Prairie West should be able to rely on the jumping events for points this season. As previously mentioned, there are two collegiate commits in this group with Alex Maggit in the long jump and Siegel in the high jump. Siegel finished second at the WIAA state finals last season in the event and figures to be among the class once again this season.
Maggit is joined in the long jump by junior Keion Kauppinen for a devastating duo. Weah is also an impressive high jumper. Triple jump will lean more towards the youthful side for both squads, outside of Adams.
With this amassment of talent, Sun Prairie West figures to compete immediately in the Big Eight conference. For O'Connor, though, the opponents are secondary to his primary directive.
"We can be really good if we focus on ourselves," O'Connor said. "Track is a unique sport. When it comes down to it, who you're facing doesn't matter. You have to focus on what you're doing. These kids have to trust that process and continue to improve as the season goes on."
Sun Prairie West's 2023 season kicked off close to home as they made the short trip to Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Apr. 4 for a triangular with the Cardinals as well as fellow Big Eight foe Madison East. The Wolves' first week of competition continues with a relay meet at Elkhorn Area High School on Thursday, Apr. 6.