Sun Prairie West's senior day celebration for the track and field team was an easy date to pick. The Wolves had only one home meet in their inaugural season, hosting Madison Memorial and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight conference triple on Tuesday, Apr. 18. The girls outscored Beloit Memorial 113-14 and Madison Memorial 77-55 while the boys took down Beloit Memorial 102-34 and Madison Memorial 86-54.

The girls' individual runners dominated, winning all five events. Sophomore Sydney Holiday won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.86 seconds, junior Dakota Mitchell won the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.88, senior Grace Kline won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:06.13, Jojo Knauss won the 800 meter dash with a 2:36.00, and sophomore Alexis McCaughtry took home the top spot in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:49.71. Sophomore Aubrey Erickson also took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.27 seconds.

