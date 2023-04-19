Sun Prairie West's senior day celebration for the track and field team was an easy date to pick. The Wolves had only one home meet in their inaugural season, hosting Madison Memorial and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight conference triple on Tuesday, Apr. 18. The girls outscored Beloit Memorial 113-14 and Madison Memorial 77-55 while the boys took down Beloit Memorial 102-34 and Madison Memorial 86-54.
The girls' individual runners dominated, winning all five events. Sophomore Sydney Holiday won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.86 seconds, junior Dakota Mitchell won the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.88, senior Grace Kline won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:06.13, Jojo Knauss won the 800 meter dash with a 2:36.00, and sophomore Alexis McCaughtry took home the top spot in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:49.71. Sophomore Aubrey Erickson also took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.27 seconds.
A similar sentiment rang true on the boys' side of the things thanks to the hard work of the senior class. Senior Sincere Johnson owned the best time in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.14 seconds. Fellow senior Devin Frank was also tops in the 400 meter dash with his time of 53.12 seconds. A third senior, Tyler Hodges, took home first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10.93. Mateo Alvarado Venegas kept the trend of senior wins going in the 1,600 meter run, claiming the top spot with a time of 4:36.41.
Sun Prairie West's boys also got a first place finish out of its 4x100 relay team. Freshman Antonio Jackson, sophomore Oliver Pooch, junior Keion Kauppinen, and junior Daniel Wilson teamed up to win with a time of 44.82 seconds.
In the field portion of the meet, senior Lauren Adams continued what's already been a successful season for her. She took first in the triple jump with a distance of 30-2 and also took second place in both the shot put and discus. Fellow senior Cassie Siegel won the high jump with a height of five feet flat and freshman Sophi Diers was tops in the girls' pole vault with a height of seven and a half feet.
As for the boys, junior Ebrima Conteh put on a show. He won both the long jump and triple jump with distances of 19-9 1/4 and 38 feet flat, respectively. Senior Jonathan Weah also earned the Wolves a first place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-8.
Sun Prairie West's strong home performance came on the heels of participating in the Mondo Invitational at West Allis Hale High School on Saturday, Apr. 15. The meet featured 23 teams from across the state, providing a great challenge for the Wolves.
The boys enjoyed three first place finishes on the day. Alvarado Venegas won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:00.59, Wilson won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.53 seconds, and the Wolves' 4x100 relay squad took first with a time of 44.14 seconds. Other notable finishes for the boys include sophomore Andrew Peters' sixth place result in the 3,200 meter run, Conteh's sixth place finish in the triple jump, and Hodges' seventh place result in the 1,600 meter run.
While the girls wouldn't take home any first place finishes, they still had plenty strong performances to be proud of. The Wolves picked up a pair of second place finishes in the high jump as Siegel and junior Clara Schuster tied for that spot alongside two other athletes with a jump of 4-10.00. Adams also earned second place in the discus with a throw of 110-01.00.
Elsewhere for the girls, Mitchell finished fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.14 seconds, Knauss took fourth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:39.24, the 4x100 relay team finished fourth with a time of 51.25 seconds, and Kline nabbed fifth in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:45.89.
With their only home meet of 2023 now behind them, the nomad Wolves will take their talents over to Watertown High School for an invitational on Friday, Apr. 21. Sun Prairie West will return to Big Eight conference competition with a triple against Janesville Craig and host Verona on Tuesday, Apr. 25.