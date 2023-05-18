The Sun Prairie West softball team has made an inspired run through the final portion of its 2023 regular season schedule. After losing 9-4 to cross-town rival Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 9, the Wolves embarked on a path of redemption
They won four of their next five games, including a 16-0 blowout of Madison East on Thursday, May 11, a 10-0 win over Madison Memorial on Saturday, May 13, a narrow 2-1 escape of Beloit Memorial on Monday, May 15, and a 19-1 decimation of La Follette on Tuesday, May 16.
Their only loss over this stretch was a tight one. On a road trip to Middleton on Friday, May 12, a home run in the bottom of the second proved to be the winner as the Cardinals hung on for a 1-0 victory.
Sun Prairie West's recent run started in dominant fashion with the 16-0 Madison East victory. Both sophomore Reagan Hunley and senior Isabel Royle connected on home runs in the fourth inning.
Isabel Royle had a great game in total. At the plate, she went 2-2 with a triple, two drawn walks, two RBIs, and three runs scored. She was also the pitcher, going a full four innings with only two hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
The impressive batting performances didn't end with Isabel, either. Her sister Sophia Royle went 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Sophomore shortstop Audrey Davis went 3-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Hunley wrapped up her day with a 2-3 performance with three RBIs and two runs scored.
In the ensuing matchup at Middleton, Royle was stellar in the pitching circle once again. The opposing Cardinals' homerun was one of only four hits she allowed all game. She struck out 10 batters in the process. Sun Prairie West's offense couldn't find her any assistance as it mustered just three hits on the day. The loss was also the start of a five-game road stand for Sun Prairie West.
The Wolves put up a statement run-rule win at Madison Memorial the following day. After two scoreless innings, Sun Prairie West broke the game wide open with five runs in the top of the third and never looked back.
Davis was again a primary contributor at the plate, going 3-4 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. The Wolves also got a multi-RBI game from both Hunley as well as freshman Brooke Rhoads.
Isabel Royle was untouchable pitching once again. She threw a one-hitter and struck out nine Spartans in her five innings of work.
Sun Prairie West had to scratch and claw for its road trip victory over Beloit Memorial on Monday, May 15. Runs were scarce, but the Wolves tipped off the scoring in the top of the third inning.
Rhoads led off with a single and was pushed over to third base on a single from Hunley. Junior Kara Bekkedal came up clutch, skying a sacrifice fly into left field to bring Rhoads home and make it a 1-0 ballgame.
Beloit would answer in the bottom of the fourth inning. A dropped third strike allowed a Purple Knight on third base to scurry home and knot the game up at one run each.
With their backs against the wall in the top of the sixth inning, the Wolves looked to senior Ashley Rahn for salvation. She approached the plate with two outs on the board and a runner on first base. Rahn clobbered a single to right field. The fielder couldn't corral it, allowing Davis to score all the way from first to make it a 2-1 lead for the Wolves.
Isabel Royle slammed the door on the Purple Knights from that point on. She struck out the next six batters she saw, upping her strikeout total on the day to 13 and handing her team a slim one-run victory.
There were far fewer dramatics on Tuesday's trip to La Follette. The Wolves wasted no time, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning and eight more in the top of the second to put the game well out of reach.
Hunley hammered her second homerun over this five-game stretch and senior Emily Petree connected on a triple with the bases loaded to bring in three runs with one swing. Rahn drove in four RBIS on the day while senior Ella Ordens also contributed three.
Sun Prairie West's impressive streak now leaves it with a 14-8 overall mark on the season with a 12-7 record in the Big Eight conference standings.
The Wolves' final test in Big Eight conference play and in the regular season will come against the team just behind them in the current standings, Janesville Parker. The Vikings, who are 11-6 in conference play, will play host to the Wolves on Thursday, May 18.
Sun Prairie West already knows its fate for the postseason, as well. The Wolves picked up the No. 7 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 in the WIAA state tournament. They'll kick off regionals at home against No. 10 seed Waunakee on Tuesday, May 23. The winner of that contest will face No. 2 seed Tomah, which received a bye in the first round.