The Sun Prairie West softball team has made an inspired run through the final portion of its 2023 regular season schedule. After losing 9-4 to cross-town rival Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 9, the Wolves embarked on a path of redemption

They won four of their next five games, including a 16-0 blowout of Madison East on Thursday, May 11, a 10-0 win over Madison Memorial on Saturday, May 13, a narrow 2-1 escape of Beloit Memorial on Monday, May 15, and a 19-1 decimation of La Follette on Tuesday, May 16.

REAGAN HUNLEY
Sun Prairie West sophomore Reagan Hunley hit two homeruns over a five-game stretch from Thursday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 16.
ISABEL ROYLE
Sun Prairie West senior pitcher Isabel Royle struck out 44 batters over a five-game stretch from Thursday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 16.

