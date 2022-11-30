The 2022-23 girls basketball season may be in its infancy, but the Sun Prairie West Wolves have already been battle tested. Fresh off of their first loss of the season to Hortonville, the No. 3 ranked team in Division 1 of the wissports.net girls basketball coaches poll, the Wolves traveled south to take on Big Eight conference rival and No. 7 ranked Verona on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

MAKENZIE HAWK

Sun Prairie West sophomore Makenzie Hawk drives against Verona on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Wolves were ranked themselves, coming in at No. 9, adding extra juice to this already savory rivalry. Sun Prairie and Verona tied for the league title last season, and the Wildcats nabbed the early advantage in this year's race on Tuesday.

ALLISON SCHMIDT

Sun Prairie West sophomore Allison Schmidt led the Wolves in scoring with 14 at Verona on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
CEANNA FROH

Sun Prairie West sophomore Ceanna Froh hit four three-point shots on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Verona.

GBB: VERONA 50, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 46

SPW
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Froh 0 4 0-0 12
12 Make. Hawk 0 0 1-2 1
20 A. Schmidt 7 0 0-1 14
21 M. Hawk 0 0 1-4 1
22 M. Outlay 0 1 3-4 6
23 N. Jackson 1 1 2-7 7
25 A. Auston 1 0 3-7 5
TOTALS - 9 6 10-25 46
VERONA
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 T. Stremlow 6 0 2-2 14
10 A. Rupnow 0 1 0-0 3
11 R. Briggs 0 1 5-10 8
12 P. Lambe 3 0 4-7 10
20 M. Ellis 3 0 2-2 8
22 A. Jirsa 0 0 3-5 3
30 M. Murphy 1 0 1-3 4
TOTALS - 13 2 17-29 50

