The 2022-23 girls basketball season may be in its infancy, but the Sun Prairie West Wolves have already been battle tested. Fresh off of their first loss of the season to Hortonville, the No. 3 ranked team in Division 1 of the wissports.net girls basketball coaches poll, the Wolves traveled south to take on Big Eight conference rival and No. 7 ranked Verona on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Wolves were ranked themselves, coming in at No. 9, adding extra juice to this already savory rivalry. Sun Prairie and Verona tied for the league title last season, and the Wildcats nabbed the early advantage in this year's race on Tuesday.
In a tightly-officiated game in which Sun Prairie West seniors Marie Outlay and Antionique Auston fouled out, Verona was able to manage the clock and hit some free throws to hang on for a 50-46 victory.
"It's good for our team to be challenged like this," Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. "We match up with this Verona team pretty well with our personnel. It was a great learning experience and a competitive game. While it was a win for Verona, it helps our players move forward with their experience."
Much of Sun Prairie West's core is made up of sophomores this season. A few members of that class got varsity reps as freshmen last season, but a majority still seriously lack in varsity experience. This game was headlined by a pair of sophomores as forward Allison Schmidt led the Wolves in scoring with 14 points and Ceanna Froh nailed four three-point shots for 12.
"They played great," coach McLin said of Schmidt and Froh. "They really stepped up today, especially with some older players getting in some foul trouble. If losing this game means they gain some IQ and confidence going forward, I'm all for it."
The early portion of this matchup was a battle between Schmidt and Verona senior forward Paige Lambe. Schmidt scored Sun Prairie West's eight of the Wolves' first 11 points while Lambe was responsible for nine of Verona's first 13.
The tight early showcase from both sides was overshadowed by some intense officiating. Both sides fell victim to myriad traveling and foul calls that stunted scoring opportunities and slowed the game down.
"You just have to play through it," coach McLin said of the tight officiating. "One thing we can't do is let the officials dictate the game. It was a close game with some ticky-tack fouls on both sides. It wasn't unfair for either side. If we do the intangibles and play our game, this game ends differently, regardless of what calls are made."
Two of Froh's three-pointers came back-to-back in a clutch moment in the first half. The first capped an 8-0 run by the Wolves to tie the game at 14. The second was an answer to a Verona free throw to make it a 17-15 Sun Prairie West lead, its first of the game.
Verona would answer with a 9-4 run to end the half with a 24-21 lead. The Wolves entered the halftime break emboldended because, had they hit their free throws, they'd be up at the half. This trouble at the foul line would come back to bite them later.
The Wildcats were red hot to start the second half, nailing back-to-back three-point shots in the midst of a 10-0 run to take a 36-26 lead. Cool as cucumbers, the Wolves responded in turn. Sophomore Naveya Jackson knocked down a triple and Froh hit her third of the game to immediately cut the deficit back to four points.
From there, Verona's offense centered primarily around junior guard Taylor Stremlow. Her driving and finishing abilities supplemented the offense as the Wildcats were able to stave off the Wolves for long periods of the half.
Trailing 44-37, Sun Prairie West turned on the jets. Schmidt and Jackson buried layups and Outlay and Jackson hit a free throw each to shrink Verona's lead all the way down to 44-43.
The comeback was impressive, but should have resulted in more points as free throw shooting woes surfaced once again. The Wolves missed 15 of their 25 free throw attempts in the game, and the misses were most apparent down the stretch. Verona's experience showed late as it was able to dribble out long stretches of the clock and hit enough free throws to hang on for a tight 49-43 victory.
The loss drops Sun Prairie West to 2-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Eight conference play. The Wolves' path doesn't get any easier as their next test is a home game against Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 2.