The Sun Prairie West girls basketball team closed 2022 out with a bang. The Wolves, ranked No. 8 in Division 1 in the wissports.net coaches poll and winners of six straight, hosted Division 2's No. 6 team, McFarland, in a non-conference clash on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The marquee matchup lived up to the billing. Through two halves of basketball, the game remained tied at 65. One overtime period wasn't enough as the buzzer sounded at yet another tie at 73. In the end, the unending scoring drive of senior guard Antionique Auston and some clutch shooting from sophomore guard Ceanna Froh lifted the Wolves past the Spartans, 85-78, in double overtime.

ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston led the Wolves in scoring with 33 in a home double overtime win over McFarland on Thursday, Dec. 29. 
CEANNA FROH

The crowd accurately predicts the result of a three point attempt from Sun Prairie West sophomore Ceanna Froh in a home matchup with McFarland on Thursday, Dec. 29.
MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay was tremendous on both offense and defense in a double overtime home win over McFarland on Thursday, Dec. 29.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 85, MCFARLAND 78

SPW
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Froh 2 2 1-2 11
20 A. Schmidt 2 0 0-0 4
21 M. Hawk 3 0 2-2 8
22 M. Outlay 7 2 2-4 22
23 N. Jackson 0 1 4-7 7
25 A. Auston 11 3 2-6 33
TOTALS - 25 8 11-21 85
MCFARLAND
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 A. Kirch 2 5 1-2 20
4 B. Kirch 0 2 0-0 6
11 E. Freeman 1 0 1-2 3
14 H. Testolin 0 1 0-0 3
24 A. Dean 1 0 4-4 6
55 T. Mallegni 6 6 10-11 40
TOTALS - 10 14 16-19 78

Tags