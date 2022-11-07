Sun Prairie West's girls swim team's season will continue after a strong performance in sectionals over the weekend. Two of the Wolves' relay teams, the 200 medley and 200 freestyle, qualified for the WIAA state finals, as did senior Brielle Laube individually in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The Wolves travelled down to Middleton High School on Saturday, Nov. 5 to compete in an absolutely loaded Sectional 3 of Division 1. Traditional girls swimming powers like host Middleton, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Verona, Monona Grove, and Waunakee were all in attendance. Sun Prairie West would finish with 117 team points, placing it in eighth place overall and short of qualifying as a team.
Sectional 3 brought some of the area's best swimmers in to compete, and only the top 24 in any given event would qualify for the state meet. The pressure to perform was heightened as the Wolves weren't just swimming against the other teams there. Only the top 24 times across the six Division 1 sectionals held on Saturday would advance.
Sun Prairie West's strongest performance came in the 200 medley relay, the first swimming event of the meet. The Wolves' team of freshman Sophie Diers, senior Ellie Reeder, sophomore Lydia Zenobi, and senior Brielle Laube logged a time of 1:51.03. This earned them sixth in the race and was the 16th best time in the state, punching a ticket to the next round.
Three of the same four girls who qualified in the 200 medley relay also competed for Sun Prairie West's state-qualified 200 freestyle relay team. Diers, Zenobi, and Laube were joined by sophomore Hattie Hessling to swim a time of 1:41.70. This earned them eighth in the race and 23rd in the state to qualify.
Beyond two state qualifications as a relay participant, Laube would earn two spots at the state finals as an individual. She swam a 24.65 in the 50 freestyle for sixth at the sectional and 21st across the state. Laube would also turn in a time of 54.21 in the 100 freestyle for seventh at the meet and 23rd in the state.
Now, these Wolves turn their attention towards the grande finale, the WIAA state finals. The meet is set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. Diving begins at 9:30 am and swimming starts at 2:30 pm.
Sun Prairie West's 200 medley relay team will swim in lane eight of the second heat. The 200 freestyle relay team will swim in the first lane of the first heat. Laube will be in lane six of heat two for the 50 freestyle and lane one of heat one for the 100 freestyle.