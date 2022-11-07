Sun Prairie West's girls swim team's season will continue after a strong performance in sectionals over the weekend. Two of the Wolves' relay teams, the 200 medley and 200 freestyle, qualified for the WIAA state finals, as did senior Brielle Laube individually in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. 

The Wolves travelled down to Middleton High School on Saturday, Nov. 5 to compete in an absolutely loaded Sectional 3 of Division 1. Traditional girls swimming powers like host Middleton, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Verona, Monona Grove, and Waunakee were all in attendance. Sun Prairie West would finish with 117 team points, placing it in eighth place overall and short of qualifying as a team.

