The first meeting on the girls soccer pitch between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools came with more narrative than simply pitting former teammates against one another. On top of that, both the Cardinals of East and the Wolves of West were playing their best soccer entering their clash at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

JOSIE LANGHANS, MADDIE RAIMER

Sun Prairie West senior forward Josie Langhans dribbles the ball up the field as Sun Prairie East senior Maddie Raimer defends at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

Sun Prairie East started off on with a rough losing patch but rebounded with authority starting in late April. Entering Thursday, the Cardinals had won their last three Big Eight conference games a combined 26-0, the most recent a 10-0 dismantling of La Follette.

LILY RIMRODT

Sun Prairie West senior forward Lily Rimrodt scored twice in a 6-0 win over Sun Prairie East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

