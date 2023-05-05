The first meeting on the girls soccer pitch between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools came with more narrative than simply pitting former teammates against one another. On top of that, both the Cardinals of East and the Wolves of West were playing their best soccer entering their clash at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, May 4.
Sun Prairie East started off on with a rough losing patch but rebounded with authority starting in late April. Entering Thursday, the Cardinals had won their last three Big Eight conference games a combined 26-0, the most recent a 10-0 dismantling of La Follette.
As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves wasted no time establishing themselves as one of the conference's best teams in their first season of existence. They entered Thursday with an 8-1-2 overall record, most recently adding an impressive 4-3 win over Middleton days prior for some added momentum.
It was clear offense would be in no short supply as East and West clashed. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it all came from the Wolves. Sun Prairie West dominated Thursday's matchup, keeping the ball primarily in East's end as they romped to a 6-0 victory.
"We came in really confident," Sun Prairie West senior forward Josie Langhans said. "In these last few games, I feel like we've really been building our momentum and learning how to connect. Obviously, we knew what their strengths were and how to combat those. We thought our strengths were just a little bit stronger. Yes, they're our friends, but on the field there was no holding back."
"We just tried to keep a positive attitude," Sun Prairie West senior forward Lily Rimrodt said of playing against former teammates. "We didn't let anything get to us. I think we just wanted to win and that showed in our play."
It didn't take long for Sun Prairie West to establish a lead it would never relinquish. It was only fitting that Langhans, the team's leading goal scorer this season, kicked things off. On a clean break ahead of the East defense in the 16th minute, she duped East sophomore keeper Cari Whetten with a dribbler to her left side. The ball trickled across the line, giving the Wolves the first of their many goals.
In the 22nd minute, Rimrodt made it clear these two teams were simply on different levels. She put immaculate curve on a corner kick from the right side. The ball bent around the East defense and above the outstretched hands of Whetten, scoring an improbable, unassisted goal to double West's lead to 2-0.
It appeared sophomore forward Mira Petri got in on the scoring fun in the 31st minute, but her goal was waved off due to an offside penalty. East returned the favor in the 33rd minute, fouling Petri in the box to award her a penalty kick. She rocketed the ball to the right, freezing Whetten and burying West's third goal of the game. The Wolves would maintain that 3-0 advantage into halftime.
Another Sun Prairie West sophomore, midfielder Chloe Voung, had the green light to fire shots off at will in the second half. While Whetten and East's defense corralled the first few, they couldn't survive the onslaught without letting a few through.
Voung's first came in the 58th minute, where she dribbled through a pair of East defenders before firing off a laser from about 15 yards out to score. Her second came in the 63rd minute. Petri smoked a ball off the keeper and the rebound bounced right to Voung, who slid the ball into the back of the net to make it a 5-0 West lead.
Rimrodt would clean it up to an even six goals in the 77th minute. With Whetten out of the game with an injury, Rimrodt broke away from the East defense and fired in an unstoppable shot to the right side to give her Wolves an insurmountable 6-0 lead. That score would hold through the final buzzer, signifying a shutout win for Sun Prairie West.
"This is the most confident I've felt in my three years on varsity," Langhans. "Even with such a young team, we have such great team chemistry and energy. We work really well together."
The Wolves are now in sole possession of third place in the current Big Eight standings with a 5-1 record, their only loss coming to Verona, the No. 6 team in Division 1 in the WSCA girls soccer rankings. For the year as a whole, they're 9-1-2.
The loss isn't a backbreaker for the Cardinals, either. They're still right in the heart of the conference standings with a 3-3 record. At 4-7-2 overall, they're still in solid position for a good spot in the WIAA state tournament as well.
Sun Prairie East's week isn't done yet as the Cardinals will pay a trip to Mukwonago on Saturday, May 6. They'll look to rebound in conference play next week with a home matchup with Madison East on Tuesday, May 9 and a trip to Madison Memorial on Thursday, May 11.
As for Sun Prairie West, it will look to keep its hot streak going next week, but its next opponent will be no cakewalk. The Wolves will pay a visit to Madison West, the No. 10 team in Division 1 in the WSCA girls soccer rankings. The Regents are undefeated in Big Eight play thus far and are tied with Verona for the top spot in the conference standings.
Following that, Sun Prairie West will close next week with a home matchup with Beloit Memorial on Thursday, May 11 and pay a visit to Monona Grove on Saturday, May 13. There are plenty of tough tests ahead, but Rimrodt and the rest of her Wolves believe they have the stuff to weather the storm.
"I think we just have so much potential," Rimrodt said. "The best is yet to come."
--
Big Eight conference girls soccer standings
-as of Thursday, May 4
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Madison West, 5-0 (7-1-0)
T1. Verona, 5-0 (9-1-0)
3. Sun Prairie West, 5-1 (9-1-2)
T4. Middleton, 3-2 (5-2-1)
T4. Madison Memorial, 3-2 (3-6-1)
6. Sun Prairie East, 3-3 (4-7-2)
7. Madison East, 2-3 (2-7-1)
8. Janesville Craig, 2-4 (3-8-0)
9. Beloit Memorial, 1-3 (1-5-0)
10. La Follette, 0-5 (0-7-0)
11. Janesville Parker, 0-6 (0-8-0)