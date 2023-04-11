The Sun Prairie West baseball team has had no shortage of drama despite being just three games into its existence as a program. The Wolves kicked off the season about as impressively as possible, knocking off defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Milton 7-1 on Saturday, Apr. 8.
The fireworks continued as they attempted to parlay that win into a home doubleheader with Beloit Memorial on Monday, Apr. 10. Sun Prairie West not only picked up a pair of wins, 4-3 and 15-5, but also added plenty of "firsts" to the program. This included first home victory, first Big Eight conference victory, first winning streak, and first walk-off win.
"We're feeling really good right now," Sun Prairie West head coach Quentin Travis said. "Obviously there is still a lot left to work on. But, the guys showed they could battle today. That's the sign of a good team, even if we have some stuff to clean up."
Beloit Memorial certainly didn't make it easy on Sun Prairie West, though. The Purple Knights were the bottom team in the Big Eight conference last season but put quite a scare into the Wolves. They rallied to tie the first game heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and took a 3-0 start in the first inning of the second game.
"Beloit deserves their credit," coach Travis said. "They're a very improved team from last season and they really gave us a great challenge."
A comeback seemed out of the question early in that first game thanks to the stellar pitching effort of junior Brady Rhoads. He was a monster on the mound, mowing through the Purple Knights with 11 strikeouts in six innings of work. His early dominance opened the door for his teammates to back him up with run support.
Junior Bennett Pederson started the scoring party in the bottom of the second inning. He beat out a chopped grounder to shortstop to kickstart what would eventually be a stellar day at the plate. After stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball, sophomore Casey Wambach popped a sacrifice fly into left field to bring Pederson home, giving Sun Prairie West a 1-0 advantage.
More runs followed in the bottom of the third. Senior Jackson Hunley led off with a booming triple into left field. The Wolves soon loaded the bases with a bloop single from senior Julian Torres-Otero and junior Ben Ketelsen was hit by a pitch. Senior Peyton Schumann then drew another walk, bringing Hunley in. Pederson showed up once again to follow, popping a sacrifice fly into center field. He plated courtesy runner Reece Perry to make it a 3-0 Sun Prairie West lead heading into the fourth.
Beloit Memorial broke its offensive silence in the top of the fifth inning. It took an error at second base from the Wolves to allow a leadoff double to come around, cutting their lead to 3-1. Rhoads responded with a pair of strikeouts to escape the inning.
Mistakes reared their ugly heads once again in the top of the sixth as Beloit Memorial tied things up. An errant throw on a bunt brought the first runner home to make it 3-2. Sun Prairie West followed that with another off-center throw to first on a grounder to short, allowing the tying run to trot home.
The game remained tied through the bottom of the seventh inning as Wambach came in to pitch and shut the Purple Knights' momentum down. Luckily for the Wolves, Pederson was due up in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Torres-Otero put himself in scoring position with a double to left. A pair of fly outs made it look as though extra innings would be necessary. Pederson stepped up to the plate and didn't flinch, popping a blooper over the first baseman's head to bring Torres-Otero home and secure the school's first walk-off victory.
After a brief intermission, the two sides lined up again for the second leg of the doubleheader, this time with Sun Prairie West batting first. Beloit was able to rekindle its offense, nabbing a trio of runs off of West starter Jacob Holland thanks to two more errors and some well-placed hits.
It took until the top of the third inning for the Wolves to respond. Wambach turned a walk into a run as he was eventually brought around on a sacrifice fly from senior designated hitter Jaiden Jung. Olsen followed suit, turning his walk into a run as Torres-Otero brought him in with a grounder.
Still, the Purple Knights maintained a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the third. There, they continued to build. Yet another Sun Prairie West error brought Beloit Memorial's fourth run of the game across home. Luckily, the Wolves' offense was starting to heat up.
They exploded in the top of the fourth. Junior Caden Updike led off with a walk and was replaced by senior courtesy runner Ethan Kriecha. Now back at the top of the order, Wambach followed with a single. Both came home courtesy of a flawless bunt from Olsen. The ensuing panic to get the ball down to first resulted in an errant throw, allowing Kriecha and Wambach to sprint home and tie the game at four runs. Sun Prairie West wasn't done, though.
Hunley followed with a single to right, bringing in Olsen. Jung returned to the plate and absolutely clobbered a triple into left, scoring Hunley. Torres-Otero and Ketelsen drew walks to load the bases, bringing up Schumann. He sparked a single right up the gut, scoring Jung and Torres-Otero. When the dust had settled, Sun Prairie West had scored six runs and held an 8-4 lead it would never relinquish.
Beloit Memorial kept the pressure on by adding its fifth run in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly. It was no matter for the Wolves, though, as the runs kept pouring in.
Hunley and Jung would come around to score in the top of the fifth thanks to three straight hits from the offense, making it a 10-5 lead. After a stellar half inning of work on the pitching mound from junior Austin Adamowski, Sun Prairie West returned to the plate in the top of the sixth with an opportunity to end the game early. They did just that.
Senior Carter Krachey led off by reaching first on an error. Jung knocked him in with a grounder, his third RBI of the second game. Hunley was brought in by a Schumann single after drawing a walk. Sophomore Easton Davenport, courtesy running for Torres-Otero, scored in the next at-bat on a passed ball. It was only fitting that Wambach called game, lacing a single up the gut to score both Ketelsen and Schumann. These runs made it a 15-5 10-run rule, granting an early end to a long afternoon of baseball.
"This is huge for our confidence," coach Travis said of the wins. "These guys come from the Sun Prairie system, they know what winning baseball is and they expect it. We have a job to uphold the standard this city sets for us. To be able to compete right from the jump is inspiring."
The Wolves kept their early season momentum rolling by collecting a pair of non-conference victories on the road following Monday's doubleheader. First, they headed to Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Apr. 11 and toppled the Raccoons 6-3. They followed that up with a trip to Waukesha West, resulting in a 9-5 victory.
Even after all this, Sun Prairie West still isn't done playing ball this week. The Wolves will return to their home field and to Big Eight conference play on Saturday, Apr. 15 to host Madison West.