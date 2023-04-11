The Sun Prairie West baseball team has had no shortage of drama despite being just three games into its existence as a program. The Wolves kicked off the season about as impressively as possible, knocking off defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Milton 7-1 on Saturday, Apr. 8.

The fireworks continued as they attempted to parlay that win into a home doubleheader with Beloit Memorial on Monday, Apr. 10. Sun Prairie West not only picked up a pair of wins, 4-3 and 15-5, but also added plenty of "firsts" to the program. This included first home victory, first Big Eight conference victory, first winning streak, and first walk-off win.

Sun Prairie West junior Brady Rhoads threw six innings with 11 strikeouts in the first game of a doubleheader with Beloit Memorial on Monday, Apr. 10.
Sun Prairie West senior designated hitter Jaiden Jung knocked in three RBIs in the second game of a double header with Beloit Memorial on Monday, Apr. 10.
Sun Prairie West senior Ben Olsen lays down a bunt which brought around two runs in the second game of a doubleheader with Beloit Memorial on Monday, Apr. 10.

