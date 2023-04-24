It took seven tries for any team to topple the newly founded Sun Prairie West baseball program. The Wolves kicked off their history with an inspiring six-game winning streak, which included a victory over the reigning Division 1 state champions in Milton as well as a trio of Big Eight conference wins.
Madison West proved to be the tightest of those wins, only a 2-1 nail biter on Saturday, Apr. 15. The Regents would exact revenge a few days later as they handed the Wolves their first ever loss, 5-4, on the road on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
The first matchup between these two conference rivals was decided in the first inning. Senior designated hitter Jaiden Jung played the role of hero, lacing a single into right field in the bottom of the first to bring sophomore Casey Wambach and senior Ben Olsen in to score.
These two runs were all the Wolves needed as senior Jackson Hunley threw a gem on the mound. He went for six innings on the day, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts. Wambach came in to close out the seventh inning, striking out two batters in the process.
The bats proved to be livelier in the rematch a few days later, this time in favor of Madison West. The Regents scored two runs in the first inning, two more in the sixth, and one in the seventh. It took a major comeback from the Wolves as they entered the seventh inning trailing 4-1.
The go-ahead run reached base in a hurry in the top of the seventh for Sun Prairie West as Wambach and Jung drew walks while Hunley reached base on a single. Olsen would draw the third walk of the inning to bring Wambach trotting home. Junior Ben Ketelsen then was hit by a pitch to brung in Hunley. The trend of free runs continued in the next at bat as junior pinch hitter Seth Austin drew a walk, bringing Jung home and tying the game up at four runs each.
It was only fitting that the game would end on another hit by pitch. With the bases loaded, the Wolves plunked a batter on the second pitch of the at bat to bring in a run and end the game, 5-4. Losing in that fashion leaves a bitter taste, but the Wolves will have plenty of opportunities to wash it out this week.
The Wolves have an absolute gauntlet ahead, playing series with two of the Big Eight's top teams, Verona and Janesville Craig. They'll play the first two games on the road, first at Verona on Monday, Apr. 24 then at Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25. Sun Prairie West returns home on Thursday, Apr. 27 to host Craig and again on Friday, Apr. 28 to host Verona. The week will come to a close with a trip to Madison Memorial on Saturday, Apr. 29.