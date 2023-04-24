It took seven tries for any team to topple the newly founded Sun Prairie West baseball program. The Wolves kicked off their history with an inspiring six-game winning streak, which included a victory over the reigning Division 1 state champions in Milton as well as a trio of Big Eight conference wins.

Madison West proved to be the tightest of those wins, only a 2-1 nail biter on Saturday, Apr. 15. The Regents would exact revenge a few days later as they handed the Wolves their first ever loss, 5-4, on the road on Tuesday, Apr. 18. 

JAIDEN JUNG
Sun Prairie West senior Jaiden Jung drove in a pair of RBIs in a home win over Madison West on Saturday, Apr. 15.

