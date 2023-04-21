The Sun Prairie West girls soccer program entered this week looking to prove itself. After starting the program's inaugural season with an impressive 4-0-1 record, the Wolves dove headfirst into the reality of Big Eight conference competition.

The week started with a trip to a solid Madison Memorial squad on Tuesday, Apr. 18. The next test was even tougher as Sun Prairie West welcomed in Verona, the defending conference champion and current No. 5 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) Division 1 poll.

TAYLOR JUSTMAN

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Taylor Justman battles for the ball in a home loss to Verona on Thursday, Apr. 20.
MIRA PETRI

Sun Prairie West sophomore Mira Petri scored two goals and assisted on a third in a road win over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
SOPHIA VRIESEMA

Sun Prairie West sophomore goalie Sophia Vriesema made nine saves in a home loss to Verona on Thursday, Apr. 20.

Tags