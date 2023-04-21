The Sun Prairie West girls soccer program entered this week looking to prove itself. After starting the program's inaugural season with an impressive 4-0-1 record, the Wolves dove headfirst into the reality of Big Eight conference competition.
The week started with a trip to a solid Madison Memorial squad on Tuesday, Apr. 18. The next test was even tougher as Sun Prairie West welcomed in Verona, the defending conference champion and current No. 5 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) Division 1 poll.
The Wolves handled the test well. First, they knocked off Madison Memorial 3-2 on Tuesday to bump their record to 5-0-1. Verona would hand Sun Prairie West its first loss of the season two days later, 2-0, but the Wolves hung tough with one of the state's top teams.
"We knew this would be a tough week," Sun Prairie West head coach Alyssa Weymier said. "We needed everyone. We're still taking things one game at a time. While we took a loss (to Verona), we've learned so much. I'm extremely proud of this team for sticking with them and creating opportunities for themselves. Overall, the skills and talent were right there. The result is not what we wanted but we're still positive about the opportunity to test ourselves. This is something to build on."
Vibes were riding at an all-time high following Tuesday's toppling of Madison Memorial. Sun Prairie West wasted no time jumping ahead, scoring all three of its goals in the first half of the eventual 3-2 win. Sophomore midfielder Mira Petri was all over this victory.
She got the scoring party started, nabbing the ball away from a Spartan and racing upfield to bury a goal. Petri was present on the second goal, as well, as her booming pass upfield found the foot of senior forward Lily Rimrodt, who turned and fired to double West's lead. It was only fitting that Petri would score the team's third goal, as well. Senior forward Josie Langhans lobbed in a beautiful cross, which Petri effortlessly flicked past Memorial's keeper.
The Spartans launched into a dramatic comeback attempt in the second half, but sophomore goalie Sophia Vriesema held her ground and made the plays necessary to keep the tying goal from reaching the back of the net.
"Starting conference play with that win was huge," Sun Prairie West assistant coach Nick Hanson said. "It gave the girls momentum, confidence, and a reassurance in themselves. It showed them that even though we are a new program, we can compete with some of the best teams in the area."
Sun Prairie West would need that confidence as it welcomed in 5-0-0 Verona on Thursday. The Wolves were almost immediately at a disadvantage, as well, as senior Maren Kalberer, one of the team's five senior captains, went down with a shoulder injury in the sixth minute.
Undeterred, they pressed on. Sun Prairie West dominated possession early in the game, firing off the first shot on goal and applying constant pressure to the Verona defense. It was a welcomed surprise given the Wildcats' reputation for pushing the pace offensively.
In about the 15th minute, Verona began matriculating the ball back into the West side of the field. The Wildcats drew a pair of corner kicks, the second seemingly breaking the game open as it found the back of the net. The goal was waved off, but Verona's pressure was unrelenting.
The dam finally broke in the 24th minute. Vriesema had made plenty of saves up to that point in the game, but she couldn't stay in front of a wide open breakaway. A failed clear from the West defense left a Verona forward one-on-one with Vriesema, and the ball screamed into the right side of the goal to make it a 1-0 Verona lead.
Verona would have two more breakaway opportunities in the first half. The first was read perfectly by Vriesema for a save. The second was turned away by senior defender Caroline Nowicki, who maintained good positioning to force a Verona turnover. These efforts kept it a 1-0 Verona lead heading into the halftime break.
Vriesema was immediately tested just three minutes into the second half. She responded with a pair of saves, the second of which looked like a surefire goal for Verona.
Again, Vriesema and her defense could only stop so much from Verona's unrelenting attack. In the 57th minute, the Wildcats swarmed the goal on a rebounded save. They managed to poke it past Vriesema in the ensuing chaos, doubling the lead to 2-0.
There was no quit in the Sun Prairie West squad until the final horn. Petri, Langhans, and Rimrodt were flying around the pitch, looking to find opportunities to narrow the deficit. Verona's defense held strong, cementing a 2-0 victory to hand the Wolves their first ever loss.
Vriesema deserves her flowers for a hard-fought battle. As just a sophomore, she was thrown up against the defending conference champion and came away with nine saves on the evening.
"She did everything we asked her to," Weymier said of Vriesema. "She was confident and directive. She led her defense. She really made some huge save which really hyped up the rest of our team. The grade doesn't matter, the rest of the team really feeds off her play. She really stepped up tonight."
Sun Prairie West survived its challenging week with a 5-1-1 overall record, including a 1-1-0 mark in the Big Eight conference. Conference play continues next week as the Wolves will travel to Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 25 and host Madison East on Thursday, Apr. 27. They'll close the week by traveling to De Pere High School for an invitational on Saturday, Apr. 29.