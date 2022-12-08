Sun Prairie West's boys basketball team may be the newcomer in the ultra-competitive Big Eight conference, but the Wolves have proven from the jump that they belong. They're 2-0 in their first two contests of the new 2022-23 season with both wins coming against conference opponents.

The season kicked off on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a home game against Beloit Memorial. It was a tight game through the first half with the Purple Knights holding a 34-32 lead at the break. Sun Prairie West turned on the jets in the second half, outscoring Beloit 41-19 to romp to a 73-53 victory.

DARIUS CHESTNUT
Sun Prairie West senior Darius Chestnut throws down a dunk against Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 1.
CHRIS DAVIS JR.
Sun Prairie West sophomore Chris Davis Jr. drives the ball against Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 1.

