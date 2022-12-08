Sun Prairie West's boys basketball team may be the newcomer in the ultra-competitive Big Eight conference, but the Wolves have proven from the jump that they belong. They're 2-0 in their first two contests of the new 2022-23 season with both wins coming against conference opponents.
The season kicked off on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a home game against Beloit Memorial. It was a tight game through the first half with the Purple Knights holding a 34-32 lead at the break. Sun Prairie West turned on the jets in the second half, outscoring Beloit 41-19 to romp to a 73-53 victory.
Sophomore Chris Davis Jr., a Madison East transfer and son of new Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis, led the Wolves in scoring with 22 points. He knocked down nine free throws to go along with five two point shots and a three-pointer.
Sun Prairie West also got a strong game out of junior Ean Ackley, who led the team in rebounds with eight and also put up 13 points of his own. Senior Darius Chestnut had seven points, including a monstrous dunk, while both senior Will Worrell and sophomore Tyler Haney contributed six points.
The Wolves hoped to parlay that positive momentum into a road Matchup with Madison West on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Again, the Wolves trailed by a narrow margin at halftime, 37-35. Again, they persevered. Sun Prairie West outscored Madison West 43-33 in the second half for a 78-70 victory.
Ackley delivered the Wolves their first double-double of the season as he tied for the team high in points with 21 and also ripped down a whopping 18 rebounds. He tied for the team lead in scoring with Chestnut, who knocked down three three-pointers to help propel him to 21.
Davis Jr. was strong again with 14 points. Haney upped his production to eight points with four boards and four assists and senior guard Jonathan Weah got his first buckets of the season for seven points while also adding three steals.
Sun Prairie West's undefeated status will truly be put to the test on Friday, Dec. 9 with a road trip to Verona. Next week, the Wolves will head across town to take on Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Their three-game road stand ends on Thursday, Dec. 15 with a home game against Janesville Craig, followed by another home contest with Madison Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 17.