There are a lot of fresh faces in the volleyball scene in Sun Prairie this season. A mass exodus of seniors and the school splitting into East and West has forced several junior varsity and even freshmen girls into the spotlight.
Bryttany Dove is spearheading the program at West this season, but this isn't her first time on the job. She was the co-head coach of Sun Prairie's team last season, leading the Cardinals to a 12-20 overall record and a winning record in Big Eight conference play.
Now, she's tasked with building a program from scratch. Last season's experience will help her, as will her approach to the job.
"I want to emphasize teamwork and family," Dove said. "It doesn't matter if you're on JV2-blue or varsity. We're all Sun Prairie West. We want to keep the communication positive to help weed out bad habits and bad attitudes. Volleyball should be a place where we grow, push each other, and have fun. I'm really looking forward to seeing the program grow."
The buy in to this philosophy will be important as the court will consist of predominantly underclassmen most of the time.
Freshman Sari Marks spearheads the underclassman wave as the team's predominant setter. Marks drew major praise from Dove, as well, despite only being a freshman.
"She has some of the best court awareness and IQ I've ever seen," Dove said. "She can command an offense already. She can serve and she can swing. That's a rare talent, especially for her age."
A trio of sophomores also gobble up plenty of playing time for the Wolves. Outside hitter Audrey Davis, defensive specialist/setter Dani Smith, and libero Porter Pate are all class of 2025 contributors that fill vital roles for Sun Prairie West.
These four underclassmen have made an impact in the stat sheet already, as well, as the Wolves are two tournaments and a conference game into the 2022 season. Davis currently leads the team in kills with 23. Pate leads the team in digs with 41 and serves received with 71. Marks is tops in both aces (16) and assists (62). Smith is top-five on the team in digs, assists, and serves received.
As if the young talent wasn't enough, there are some upperclassmen players that provide a boost not only in leadership, but on-court production.
Senior middles blockers Lauren Adams and Darla Swanek are a dangerous combination of height and leaping ability.
Adams was a contributor on last season's Sun Prairie team with 83 kills, 10 aces, a team-high 51 blocks, and 34 digs. Adams was named one of West's co-team captains this season.
Dove mentioned middle attacking as a strength of the team, and Adams and Swanek are the driving forces behind that. Adams was already an established power, but Swanek is already off to a hot start this season. She's second on the team in kills with 20 and already has two blocks.
Middle blocker Meghan Shannon and co-team captain Alex Smith, an outside hitter/defensive specialist, round out the senior class this season. Juniors Gretchen Holmes and Madelyn Lodahl have logged some valuable varsity minutes already this season as well.
In addition to being strong in the middle, Dove also mentioned that this team serves well. The stats back this up. The Wolves have a whopping 37 aces through nine games in 2022. Marks has delivered 16 of them, Davis has put up seven, and Pate has had four.
It may be early, but this team seems to have the right stuff to compete immediately in the Big Eight conference. For Dove, she couldn't be happier.
"I'm so excited to keep building," Dove said. "Obviously, there are still things we need to work on. But the girls have been great about being open to coaching. We know we don't have to be perfect on day one, every day is a building block for the program."
Counting tournament play, Sun Prairie West is off to a 4-6 start to this season. This includes a big win over Sun Prairie East at the Sun Prairie East tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27 as well as the Wolves' first conference win in school history over Madison Memorial in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Big Eight slate continues for Sun Prairie West this week with a home game against Verona on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Wolves will follow that up with a trip to Janesville to take on Craig on Thursday, Sept. 8.