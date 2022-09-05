There are a lot of fresh faces in the volleyball scene in Sun Prairie this season. A mass exodus of seniors and the school splitting into East and West has forced several junior varsity and even freshmen girls into the spotlight.

DAVIS, ADAMS, SHANNON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Meghan Shannon (8), sophomore Audrey Davis (1), and senior Lauren Adams (7) prepare for a serve at the Sun Prairie East tournament on Friday, Aug. 26. 

Bryttany Dove is spearheading the program at West this season, but this isn't her first time on the job. She was the co-head coach of Sun Prairie's team last season, leading the Cardinals to a 12-20 overall record and a winning record in Big Eight conference play.

DARLA SWANEK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Darla Swanek dials up a serve at the Sun Prairie East Tournament on Friday, Aug. 26. 