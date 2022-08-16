The next semi-annual Lake Mills Children’s Clothing Giveaway will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect.
The Lake Mills Children’s Clothing Giveaway (LMCCG) is an event for families in need in the Lake Mills Area School District and surrounding areas to come and shop cost-free for clothing for their children. Need is self-determined. All new and gently used children’s clothing is donated by generous community members. Those wishing to donate clothing items can drop them at the following locations through Monday, Aug. 22:
W8210 Bridle Path, Lake Mills
116 Milton St., Lake Mills (enclosed front porch) 409 Fremont St., Lake Mills
121 Chapel Hill Dr., Johnson Creek
117 Green Ash Ln., Johnson Creek (front porch)
Donations can also be brought to the Methodist Church on Monday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. or Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New school supplies can also be donated at the above locations.
"We know there are families struggling in the community. We want them to feel comfortable coming to the clothing giveaway, so we don't require any type of application or proof of hardship. We don't even ask for a name; everyone stays anonymous," said Sunrise Reach Board President Melissa Roglitz-Walker. “It’s really just neighbors helping neighbors.”
Volunteers are still needed to sort and stock clothing and greet customers during the two-day event. To volunteer, sign up online.
Sunrise Reach, a local nonprofit helping families with food access, clothing and other needs, has held five previous events since 2018. The LMCCG has provided cost-free clothing to more than 650 local children. For more information about this program and the other programs Sunrise Reach offers to the Lake Mills community, visit sunrisereach.org.