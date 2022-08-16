Sunshine Reach clothing giveaway
The annual Lake Mills Children's Clothing Giveaway will be Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. 

 Courtesy of Sunshine Reach

The next semi-annual Lake Mills Children’s Clothing Giveaway will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect.

The Lake Mills Children’s Clothing Giveaway (LMCCG) is an event for families in need in the Lake Mills Area School District and surrounding areas to come and shop cost-free for clothing for their children. Need is self-determined. All new and gently used children’s clothing is donated by generous community members. Those wishing to donate clothing items can drop them at the following locations through Monday, Aug. 22: