Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main St., is hosting a fundraising event for the Lake Mills nonprofit Sunrise Reach on Saturday, July 23. The event Sunshine for Sunrise will begin at 4 p.m. with live music from local talent.
Lake Mills teen Hunter Davies will take the stage at 4 p.m., using her soulful voice to deliver timeless sounds of R&B, folk, soul and contemporary. Davies is a junior at LMHS and recently opened for Gladys Knight at the Overture Center in Madison.
At 5:30 p.m., Nate Moralez will perform an acoustic set of blues, country, rock, classics and originals. Moralez is a local musician originally from Milwaukee and has been playing throughout Wisconsin for over 15 years.
Next up will be local bike shop Gib’s owner and talented musician Andy Quandt at 6:30 p.m. Quandt performs acoustic Americana covers of the greatest songs you’ve never heard and a few you’ll know by heart.
The final act of the night, local band Salt, will begin at 8 p.m. Salt plays vintage rock with an eclectic mix of music from the 1960s through the present as well as original songs. Band members are LMHS alumnus Otto Griggas (guitar and vocals) and Fort Atkinson natives Ben Miller (guitar), Nolan Heussner (bass), and Aiden Riggs (drums). Joining Salt on stage will be special guest musicians Eric “Hutch” Hutchison (drums) and Mike Mckelvey (percussion), formerly with the band Pipe Circus.
Admission is free. One dollar from every beer purchase will be donated to Sunrise Reach.
Formally founded in March 2021, Sunrise Reach aims to uplift and empower the underprivileged, underserved, and marginalized populations of the community by expanding access and increasing equity through purposeful assistance and educational programs. Focused wholly on the Lake Mills area, the organization currently has 3 highly successful formal programs:
Sunshine Pop-up Pantry
Started as a one-time Christmas event in December of 2020, the Sunshine Pop-up Pantry became the nonprofit’s flagship program and the impetus to organize as a formal 501(c)(3) entity. The monthly pop-up food pantry takes a purposeful “meal kit” approach to assisting families. Every 3rd Tuesday of the month, families who register receive the ingredients and recipes for 4-6 full meals, plus extras for breakfast, lunches, and snacks. The organization’s goal is to provide enough food to feed each household for a full week. As with all Sunrise Reach programs, need is always self-determined. Cognizant of barriers to access, the pantry delivers to over 90% of its customers. To date, nearly 42,000 meals have been distributed to families within the Lake Mills Area School District.
Lake Mills Area Children’s Clothing Giveaway
The Lake Mills Children’s Clothing Giveaway (LMCCG) is an event for families in need in the Lake Mills Area School District and surrounding areas to come and shop cost-free for clothing for their children. Need is self-determined and follows the mantra, “Take what you need, and need what you take.” All new and gently used children’s clothing is donated by generous community members. Helpful volunteers then collect, sort, and stock the tables with donated clothing for each 2-day event at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. To ensure access, Sunrise Reach offers a personal shopper with delivery service to those who are unable to attend the event in person. Over 5 past events, the LMCCG has provided cost- free clothing to over 650 local children. The next event is scheduled for August 2022.
Baby Shower In a Box
This is the newest Sunrise Reach program. Through this program, the nonprofit provides “starter kits” for families in need in the Lake Mills area who are expecting a new baby. The boxes focus on baby needs as well as postpartum needs. Boxes may include, but are not limited to, baby sheets, blankets, crib sheets, mattress pad, baby sleepers, onesies, hats, scratch mittens, diaper bag, changing pad, baby wipes, diapers, nursing pillow, burp cloths, bibs, bottles, cleaning brush, baby shampoo, washcloths, nail clippers, baby books, toys, play mat, nursing pads, and mommy menstrual pads.
Sunrise Reach is 100 percent volunteer run and is a tax exempt 501(3)(c) entity. More information: sunrisereach.org.