Sunshine Brewery
Staff with Sunshine Brewery in Lake Mills serve a cold brew during the Cambridge Foundation's 75th anniversary celebration in mid-July. 

 Madeline Westberg

Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main St., is hosting a fundraising event for the Lake Mills nonprofit Sunrise Reach on Saturday, July 23. The event Sunshine for Sunrise will begin at 4 p.m. with live music from local talent.

Lake Mills teen Hunter Davies will take the stage at 4 p.m., using her soulful voice to deliver timeless sounds of R&B, folk, soul and contemporary. Davies is a junior at LMHS and recently opened for Gladys Knight at the Overture Center in Madison.