Watertown's Nick Schmidt won the Bandits race at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday.

CAMBRIDGE -- Another Saturday filled with rain drops descended on Wisconsin’s Action Track.

This time, the rains were too much to overcome, cutting the night’s events short before the completion of all feature events. But the Hobby Stocks, Bandits and Legends managed to complete their main events before the heavens opened ending the night.