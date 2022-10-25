Now-former Marshall Village Trustee Scott Michalak recently resigned from the village board shortly after he made social media comments criticizing the price tag of renovating the current municipal building. Prior to the resignation, Trustee and Municipal Hall Building Committee Andrea Andrews filed a complaint as she believed Michalak violated the village code of conduct with the comments by identifying himself as village board member and not adhering to a board decision to proceed with the project.
Wes Benisch, assistant chief of the Waterloo Fire Department, explained the features of a new ambulance the department plans to put into service in July to Rob Robinson of the Cambridge Fire Department. The equipment was on display at the Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc. annual pancake breakfast Sunday.
