Teases By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email Jul 12, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPORTSBraves defeat Firemen -- B1ART & LIFEArt Cart comes to McFarland -- A3SCHOOLSLocal student earn college degrees, honors -- B6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, pool referendum question ready for Nov. 8 ballot Federal rules and market dominance fueled Wisconsin's baby formula shortage Milton to explore redoing Madison Avenue during water main project At St. John's in Waunakee, a new principal comes on board Road work begins Monday, July 11 for North Bristol Street Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bunbury Bulletin Classified Ads Want to Cook and Have Benefits Too? Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin