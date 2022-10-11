Teases Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPORTSDeerfield football defeated by Johnson Creek A16SCHOOLSDeerfield celebrates Homecoming A3LOCALCambridge celebrates Hall of Honor induction A6LOCALArea historical society holds talk A6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge McFarland High School student receives national award Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin