Teases By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email Oct 25, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Buy Now By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPORTSDeerfield runners head to state A20ART & LIFEArtists show their work at annual Earth Wood and Fire tour A8SCHOOLSDeerfield administrators continue to weigh school threat response A3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Anna's Pizza to close for undetermined amount of time Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie In Waunakee, group vocally opposed to school referendum Football: Warriors blast Sheboygan North in WIAA Division 1 playoff opener Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin