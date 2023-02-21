Tucker Myrold gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by volunteer Alan Myrold, during a Miracle League of Dane County Game in summer 2022. The Miracle League had more than 300 volunteers in its second season.
The Monona Senior Center honored its volunteers for their years of service. Volunteer tenures ranged from five years to 40 years. Listed below are the volunteers in order of the photo, and their years of service. Back row (from left): Joanne Berschet (5), John Anderson (10), Keith Vande Berg (5), Glenn Vosberg (40), Kathy Larson (10) and Sylvia Roeder (15). Front row (from left): Karen Clough (5), Valerie Birrenkott (15), Karen Komprood (5) and Sharon Patton (5).
Calahan Steed
The Monona Grove gymnastics team recently held a fundraiser for “Team Peyton”, who is a senior gymnast from Tomah currently battling Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphomia. The event raised $1,004.
Many members of the Cottage Grove and Monona communities volunteer their time and expertise to make their neighborhoods, schools and communities a better place. Whether they spend a couple hours a week or a couple hours a year, their time is noted and appreciated. Countless area groups come together and organize volunteer efforts. Pictured above are a few examples of volunteers in action in the Monona Grove area. Thank you for your contributions.