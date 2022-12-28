1950s Christmas

This winter scene from South Goodrich Park in the 1950s shows a pine tree that was often decorated for Christmas. In the background, holiday lights along Main Street (now Parkview Drive) can be seen, along with Sayre Motors and Shumway Appliance.

25 years ago

December 18, 1997 -- Organizers of a petition drive aimed at convincing the Milton city council to hold a referendum this spring on the question of whether or not the city should embark on constructing a dual-purpose municipal building addressed the council Tuesday night and presented their petition.

