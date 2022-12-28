25 years ago
December 18, 1997 -- Organizers of a petition drive aimed at convincing the Milton city council to hold a referendum this spring on the question of whether or not the city should embark on constructing a dual-purpose municipal building addressed the council Tuesday night and presented their petition.
After a lengthy discussion of the history of the process that led the council to approve budgeting for the construction of a new building to house the police department and city hall, the council voted 4-2 to table the matter until the next council meeting, scheduled for Jan. 6. Council members recently approved a budget that included $1.1 million for a new city building to be constructed on city-owned property along Hilltop Drive across from the high school athletic field.
The action to table the matter served to delay any action on a motion made by council member Kathy McCann to put the city hall issue to a binding referendum during the spring election. McCann opposed the dual-purpose building when the council approved it by a 4-3 margin in November.
In other headlines from December 1997:
- The School District of Milton Board of Education hired the Janesville firm of J.P. Cullen as general contractor for the high school expansion project. In November district voters by nearly a three-to-one margin approved a $7.2 million expansion to the high school. The project includes the addition of 18 classrooms that will be gained through new construction and remodeling of the existing cafeteria and auditorium. A new auditorium, kitchen and cafeteria are also part of the project.
- Last month Milton High School students Theresa Tranter and Amy Curcio spent a week in New York City preparing and participating in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tranter is a member of the school’s pom pon squad and Curcio is a member of the cheer squad.
- Milton High School senior Kristy Roherty poured in a school-record 47 points to propel the Milton High School girls’ basketball team to a victory in its season-opening Southern Lakes Conference game over Delavan-Darien, 74-64, in Delavan. Roherty connected on five 3-pointers and 16 free throws in the record-setting effort. The previous record for the girl’s squad was held by Kathie Kruizenga who tallied 35 points in a game in 1993.
- The Milton High School wrestling squad captured its third Mid-States Tournament in four years at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Pete Traynor, the only Milton champion in the 32-team tournament, registered five pins to win the 275-pound division. Sam Aegerter (152) and Dan Shaw (160) each took second-place finishes.
35 years ago
December 1987 –
- Beth Goodman was the winner of the giant Christmas stocking awarded at Ace Hardware.
- Tomah Products moved into its new sales office and research facility across from its production plant.
- Gwen Link and Brian Lippincott were named Milton Kiwanis Students of the Month for December.
- Popular items requested by Milton area youngsters writing Letters to Santa and printed in the Milton Courier included: Cabbage Patch Kids; Joe Montana football jersey; Ghostbusters with slime bucket; Hungry Hungry Hippos; Care Bears; Teddy Ruxpin.
- Milton schools were closed for two days in the wake of a blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow on Milton. Accompanying high winds knocked down two large trees, disrupting power in many parts of the city.
- Lisa Nodolf was named the most valuable swimmer for the high school girls’ team.
50 years ago
December 1972 – The year 1972 was noted for many new businesses in Milton, including the opening of Calhoon’s Family Variety Store on Parkview Drive and The Web pizza restaurant on High Street. Additions were built to Lukas Menswear and Dickhoff Chevrolet.
- Milton College had its largest mid-year graduating class to date with 123 students receiving diplomas.
- Fire caused an estimated $100,000 damage to structures and equipment at the Ronald Reed farm along Emerald Grove Road.
- Nearly 300 youngsters braved sub-zero degree weather to greet Santa Claus when he arrived by helicopter at LaMar Park the weekend prior to Christmas.
- Electric train sets, Easy Bake Ovens and Barbie dolls were the popular requests within children’s’ Letters to Santa printed in the Courier.
- A series of local burglaries were solved when police arrested six Milton College students on charges of burglary, armed robbery and theft.
75 years ago
December 1947 – William Dodd, a former president of the State Bank of Milton Junction, died at age 89. He lived in Milton Junction from 1865 until the time of his death.
- The Courier announced that a new policy would change the current practice of allowing past-due subscribers to continue receiving their paper for a year or more. Instead, those subscribers who were delinquent in payment would be taken off the subscription list.
- Johnny Fenton, Vic Lipke and Elmer Lipke earned all-conference football honors for Milton College playing in the Badger State Conference.
- Milton High School coach Carl Anderson and Superintendent C.H. Dorr asked the community for the cooperation of basketball patrons to help stamp out efforts to “boo” officials, opposing players and coaches. The appeal came after the “booing” heard when Milton hosted Cambridge.
90 years ago
December 1932 – The Lakeside Ice and Coal Company began cutting ice at Clear Lake. Reports indicated the ice is clear, of good quality and measured 11 inches thick.
- The Christmas program at the high school featured a piano solo by Edward Rood, a reading by Frances Klitzkie and was directed by Harry Paul, president of the high school club.
- About 130 partitioners attended the rededication of the North Lima Presbyterian Church, which had just been remodeled. The project was the first in the building’s history since the original dedication in 1866. The building was constructed by John Stockman.
- William Millar, the last surviving Civil War veteran in the A.D. Hamilton GAR Post, died at age 85. Born in 1847, he enlisted in the Union forces as a 16-year-old from New York state and served 18 months until the end of the war. Millar came to Milton with his family in 1870.
- The Seventh Day Baptist Church in Milton was destroyed by fire Saturday morning. The fire was sighted around 9 a.m. in near-zero temperatures. Firefighters fought the blaze until 3 p.m. Nearly everything in the church was destroyed. The church was founded in 1844 by Joseph Goodrich and rebuilt in 1883 under the supervision of Ezra Crandall.