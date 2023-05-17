Milton House collapse
On the morning of May 1, 1948, Milton village residents awoke to the fact that its oldest and most historic building experienced a catastrophic event with the collapse of the middle portion of the Milton House business and tenement wing. Seven people residing in the second-story apartments were displaced by the event. The collapse set in motion the purchase of the property by the newly-reformed Milton Historical Society. Fifty years later, in 1998, the Milton House Museum was designated as a National Historic Landmark citing the role the building played as part of the pre-Civil War Underground Railroad.

 DOUG WELCH

MILTON -- Seventy-five years ago this month a portion of the historic Milton House collapsed following decades of neglect. The event displaced seven residents who were living in the apartments on the second story of the Milton House business and tenement wing. The incident also set in motion the purchase of the Milton House property by the newly reformed Milton Historical Society. The Society had been in negotiation with Goodrich heirs to purchase the building and convert it to a museum. The collapse significantly lowered the agreed-upon price and the Society went ahead with the purchase and clean up.

The front page of the Milton and Milton Junction Courier reported the May 1 incident this way: