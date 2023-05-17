MILTON -- Seventy-five years ago this month a portion of the historic Milton House collapsed following decades of neglect. The event displaced seven residents who were living in the apartments on the second story of the Milton House business and tenement wing. The incident also set in motion the purchase of the Milton House property by the newly reformed Milton Historical Society. The Society had been in negotiation with Goodrich heirs to purchase the building and convert it to a museum. The collapse significantly lowered the agreed-upon price and the Society went ahead with the purchase and clean up.
The front page of the Milton and Milton Junction Courier reported the May 1 incident this way:
“A portion of the nation’s oldest all-concrete building collapsed in Milton Friday night, leaving seven tenants homeless and threatening the life of Albert Serns, 57, who was pinned in his bed by a large concrete slab estimated to have weighed five tons.
“The collapse followed 25 hours of action by the Milton Historical Society to take an option on the Milton House. The society had planned to convert the building into a museum where relics could be displayed and stored.
“The floor of Serns’ second-story apartment caved in at 10:35 p.m. Friday sending the sleeping man to the floor below. The bed landed upright as the outside wall began to crumble.
“Plaster, flooring and concrete landed on the bed. A large slab pinned Serns to the bed where he was found minutes later when the volunteer fire department answered the alarm turned in by Earl Young.
“At the risk of their lives, the men groped through the debris trying to free Serns. During the hour-long rescue attempt, the crack in the roof above their heads audibly widened. Bits of concrete and splinters fell occasionally as the roof continued to threaten the work. By Saturday morning the roof and the remainder of the front wall finally gave way.”
In other notable headlines from May:
25-years Ago
May 1998 – The Milton House Museum cleared its final hurdle in becoming a National Historic Landmark when on May 11, the National Parks Services Advisory Board in Washington D.C. unanimously agreed the museum is deserving of Landmark status. The Milton House will become just the twenty-third National Historic Landmark in Wisconsin and the only in Rock County.
- Should Milton grocery and convenience stores be allowed to sell beer and wine? That’s the question to be studied over the next few weeks by the Milton City Council. The question was raised at the council’s Personnel and Finance Committee meeting when Russ Grover, of Russ’ Piggly Wiggly, made a request for a permit to sell beer and wine.
- The Milton High School building project remained on schedule after the school board approved a bid package presented by its building consulting firm, J.P Cullen of Janesville. Bids on the large phase of the project, to include the kitchen, commons and new auditorium will be coming this summer.
35-years Ago
May 1988
- Plans for a new nine-hole Scottish Links golf course were published in the Milton Courier. The new layout calls for plans to build the new course across Bower’s Lake Road from the Oak Ridge course by the Meeker family on the former Hudson property.
- Alberta Hume and Leland Skaggs were named Milton Kiwanis Citizens of the Year.
- Tom and Bonnie Sherman opened the Beacon Lite Resort at Charley Bluff. The restaurant and bar was known as Bette’s Gold Dust Inn.
- Former Milton High School athlete Mary Jo Weberpal was named UW-Whitewater Sportswoman of the year. As a junior, Weberpal led the Warhawks’ resurgent softball team.
- Geri Klein was named valedictorian of the Milton High School Class of 1988. Gwen Link was named salutatorian.
50-years Ago
May 1973
- The Bank of Milton moved into a new building on Parkview Drive, adjacent to its former building.
- Four Milton High School grads, Sara Davidson, Phyllis Hume, Gregory Scholl, and William McNally were among the graduates at UW-Platteville.
- Lawrence Dickhoff and Arnie Agnew were named Milton Kiwanis Citizens of the Year.
- Dr. Clifford Burdick, a mining geologist from Tucson, AZ, was selected as an “Eminent Miltonian” by the Milton College Alumni Association. The 1917 Milton College graduate led expeditions to the Mount Ararat region of Turkey in the 1960s. Burdick had been gathering evidence that dinosaurs and humans lived contemporaneously.
- Milton College graduated 116 students during its annual graduation ceremonies.
- Plans for a 7,500 square foot steel building to be located behind Milton High School for auto, metals, and agricultural classes were approved by the school board. Cost of the project is estimated between $105,000 and $125,000
- Fr. James McEnery, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, marked the 20th anniversary of his ordination and a party was held in honor of the 20th anniversary of the construction of the St. Mary church building.
75-years Ago
May 1948
- Miss Bette Martin, of Milton, was chosen as one of the finalists for Alice in Dairyland. Martin, 18, is the daughter of Merwyn A. Martin, Rte 1 Milton.
- Dr. John F. Holmes joined the practice of medicine with Dr. Thorn Vogel in refinished offices at 11 Vernal Avenue, Milton Junction.
- The Mother’s Day special at Log Gables (the current location of Milton House of Flowers) featured roast Turkey, dressing and all the fixings for $1.35 per meal.
90-years Ago
May 1933
- Reverend Carroll Hill arrives in Milton to take the pastorship at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. Hill came from Ashaway, Rhode Island and accepted an appointment as President of Milton College in 1944, a position he held through 1953.
- Claude Stout, attorney at law, opens at Milton office in the Bank of Milton building.
- Dexter Munson opened his law office in the Kelly Block of Milton Junction. The 27-year-old attorney came to Milton Junction from Janesville.
- Miss Ella Jacobson has been selected as principal of the Milton Junction graded school.
- An ordinance limiting the number of liquor licenses to just two was passed in Milton Junction. The two licenses were granted to The Nook and The Green Lantern.
- A horse and automobile collided at George Stockman’s corner in Milton Junction (the intersection of Merchant’s Row and Vernal Avenue.) The horse was knocked down with a bruise. Both drivers escaped injury.