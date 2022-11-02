Milton football 1947

Varsity football at Milton College returned to campus in the fall of 1947 after a three-year hiatus during World War II with this group of student athletes. Posing on Campus Field where the Milton Public Library currently sits with the building that houses the Milton School District offices in the background, is the offensive unit of that team. Under center is quarterback Dave Conroy, flanked by a backfield of Gordon “Speed” Fredricks, Noel Diffate and Roy Allen. The line from left to right includes – Rudy Kuzmich, Gene Loucks, Mike Marinac, Ed White, Vic Lipke, Enoch “Brusier” Brice and Leonard Griffth. The team struggled to a 1-4-1 record and included several veterans who had recently returned from the war. Brice (No. 48) in fact, was a Reedsburg native who found his way to Milton College after serving in Europe with the U.S. Army as a master sergeant with tank destroyers and then as a sergeant-at-arms during the Nuremberg Trials. Brice went on to have a distinguished career in teaching, coaching and school administration.

25 years ago

An informational meeting for a proposed $7.2 million referendum to build onto Milton High School was scheduled to take place two weeks prior to a Nov. 18 school district-wide vote. A 21-person citizen’s committee that convened in February 1997 studied the best ways to deal with a couple of critical issues that faced the school as it continued its march toward an enrollment of 1,000 students.