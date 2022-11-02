25 years ago
An informational meeting for a proposed $7.2 million referendum to build onto Milton High School was scheduled to take place two weeks prior to a Nov. 18 school district-wide vote. A 21-person citizen’s committee that convened in February 1997 studied the best ways to deal with a couple of critical issues that faced the school as it continued its march toward an enrollment of 1,000 students.
Critical to the school’s needs was an expanded cafeteria and kitchen area and a new auditorium. All three of the areas had not been addressed since the school was built in 1966. The plan called for new construction on the north of the building, connecting the tech ed building with the main portion of the building. The proposed new construction included a 600-seat cafeteria and a new 750-seat auditorium. The plan called for the school’s current auditorium and cafeteria space to be remodeled into classrooms.
Two weeks after the informational hearing, voters in the Milton School District overwhelmingly supported the plan. By a margin of 1,757 to 660, district voters approved the plan that included the new auditorium and cafeteria.
“I was somewhat surprised,” said Dennis Douglas, who co-chaired the committee. “But we had a tremendous amount of volunteer help. Without them the outcome would have been different. To get this result was very gratifying.”
Committee member Ed Hale served as a spokesperson for the project, giving presentations to local civic clubs and organizations. Hale said he detected a great deal of support for the project during the run-up to the vote.
“I sensed that in general people were in favor of this once they understood it,” Hale said. “We just hoped they would then turn out to vote. But this kind of support was very gratifying. It’s worth it when the community understands. The committee did the research, and the community made a good decision by backing it.”
In other headlines from November 1997:
Casey’s General Store, an Iowa-based gas station/convenience store chain, opened a new store near the intersection of South John Paul Road and High Street.
The Milton High School girls’ basketball team got off to a hot start to begin the 1997-98 season by winning the four-team Parker Pen Tournament, hosted in the Milton High School gym. Kristy Roherty scored 30 points to lead Milton to an opening-game 63-38 win over Cambridge and then had 18 points in the championship game, a 68-34 win over Beloit Turner.
The Milton School District’s tax rate for the 1997-98 school year dropped for the second consecutive year when the school board finalized the rate at its Oct. 28 meeting. While the school district’s levy increased by 7.4%, the tax rate per $1,000 of equalized property value decreased by 33 cents to $9.22. Superintendent Jon Platts noted that despite the levy increase, the tax rate declined due to a significant increase in district-wide property valuation.
35 years ago
November 1987 – Milton High School’s production of South Pacific opened in the school’s auditorium with Becky Beran in the role of Nellie Forbush and Erik Carlson as Emile de Beque.
The Car Wash, constructed by Hank Lukas, opened for business along South John Paul Road.
A group of parents addressed the Milton School Board advocating that soccer should be added as a high school varsity sport.
Larissa Murphy, Barb Langer and Cindy Haske earned all-conference volleyball honors for Milton High School.
Former Milton College quarterback Dave Krieg led the Seattle Seahawks to a 24-13 win in the Kingdome in Seattle. Krieg scored Seattle’s final touchdown to give the Seahawks their decisive edge.
Property was sold to a developer planning on to build a Kwik Trip store on the former railroad bed between Merchant’s Row and Front Street.
Welch’s Wingnuts won the third annual Turkey Bowl, 25-19, over O’Leary’s Fairies. Tom Campion and Tim McCulloch teamed up on three touchdowns for the winners.
50 years ago
November 1972 – Mr. and Mrs. Don Cash bought Martin’s Supermarket located at the intersection of Merchant’s Row and Vernal Avenue.
With the 1972 election approaching, the Milton Courier endorsements included Archie Devine for sheriff; John Sheehan for Rock County district attorney; and Les Aspin for Congress.
Calhoon’s Family Variety Store was opened on Parkview Drive by well-known Milton barber Merlin Calhoon.
Milton High School student Becky Erskine wrote of her experiences as an exchange student in Turkey.
The starting lineup for the opening of the Milton College men’s basketball season included Chuck Didier, Bruce Magnuson, Jack Townsend and John Hayek.
75 years ago
November 1947 – One of Milton’s final casualties of World War II returned home for burial. The remains of Corporal Kilbourn Camper were returned to Milton on October 25. A ceremony with full military rites was planned by the Randolph-West-Kelly American Legion post. Camper died in Germany on December 16, 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge while serving with a field artillery unit.
Harry Yale was re-elected chief of the Milton Junction Volunteer Fire Department. Other fire officers named included Henry Ullius, Wendell Einerson, Edward Gross, Wesley Nelson, Marshall Gandy, Clarence Morrisey and Ralph Campbell.
Don Kildow was elected honorary captain of the conference champion football team from Milton High School. Kildow earned four letters in football and led the team in scoring for the year with 49 points.
Cash’s Dairy of Milton Junction announced it had taken over the milk routes from the Edgerton and Milton Junction trucks. Cash’s milk could also be purchased at Smitley’s in Milton and in Milton Junction at the Davidson’s, Martin’s IGA and R&B Supermarket stores.
90 years ago
November 1932 – Town of Milton farmer Alexander Paul launched a campaign for state assembly.
Milton’s Clifford Burdick, who recently took photos of a total eclipse of the sun, shared the images at a presentation at the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The H.H. Buhrow jewelry store in Milton Junction was burglarized. Eighteen watches and 15 rings were among the missing items.
Chas W. Hill was appointed Milton Junction street traffic supervisor. Boys wishing to sell papers on the streets needed to apply to Mr. Hill for permission.
Floyd Fulbright, a bank robber captured in Paducah, Kentucky, admitted to being a member of a gang that robbed the Farmer’s Bank in Milton Junction on Sept. 18, 1931.