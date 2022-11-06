From the time of the taking of Cuba’s San Juan Heights by the Rough Rider Regiment of the United States Army during the Spanish-American War in 1898 until his death in 1919, there was no larger celebrity in our nation than Theodore Roosevelt.

Roosevelt’s mountainous personality as a war hero, adventurist, politician and two-term president made him America’s most admired and recognizable figure during the first two decades of the 20th Century. Less than 10 years following his death at 60-years-old, the likeness of Roosevelt was being carved in granite alongside three giants of the previous century on South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore.