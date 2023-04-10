At 7:28 PM on Thursday April 06, 2023 a crash occurred on I-94 WB at I-94 WB East of STH 89 in Jefferson County near Lake Mills.
Assisting agencies included Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mills EMS.
The crash involved 1 fatality and 1 injury.
The details of the crash are as follows:
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:30pm, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a rollover crash with a possible ejection on I-94 EB east of STH 89 near the City of Lake Mills in Jefferson County. A 2007 Chevy Equinox was travelling westbound with two occupants, a 41-year-old male driver and 43-year-old female passenger. The vehicle began to swerve and travelled onto the right shoulder before the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer across the westbound lanes into the median where it rolled multiple times before coming to a rest with severe damage. Serious but non-life-threatening injuries were sustained by the driver while the passenger was ejected, became pinned underneath the vehicle, and suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries and will be charged with Operating After Revocation and Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death. I-94 WB was closed for approximately three hours to allow responders to investigate and clear the scene. The incident remains under investigation and names are being withheld pending family notification.