The Town of Dunn will have two road work projects this year. The first is a chip seal project that will begin the week of July 25 and will last 2 to 3 weeks, weather dependent. The roads that will be affected are: Mahoney Rd, Evans Rd, Jordan Dr, Stace Rd, Hawkinson Rd, Lally Rd, Wilnor Dr, Alice-Pauline Dr, Vic Anderson Rd Princess Ct, Woolever Ct, Dunnwood Way, Rolling Wood Ct, Burning Tree Rd, and Burning Tree Cir.
“While there will not be any road closures, please be aware that there may be delays. Please plan accordingly. Slow your speed down as there will be loose gravel on these roads,” said Hardy Krueger, from the township’s public works department.
The second project is a complete road reconstruction project that will tentatively begin July 5th and end September 2nd. During this time the following roads will be closed. Rutland-Dunn Town Line Rd (from US Hwy 51 – Stoughton to Netherwood Rd — Oregon), Hook Island Rd, Labrador Rd and Sand Hill Rd south of Rutland-Dunn Town Line Rd. Local traffic to residences and businesses will still be accessible. Krueger advises drivers find alternative routes as this construction area will be patrolled and fines will be given.
Krueger said that these roads are often used as routes to pass from McFarland to other communities like Oregon and Stoughton.