The townships of Lake Mills and Milford are moving forward with contracting with Cambridge Area EMS for its emergency services.
The two townships decided to commit to working with Cambridge Area EMS in early March.
The town of Lake Mills chose on March 14 to enter into a short-term contract with Cambridge Area EMS beginning July 1 of this year, following the end of its contract with Lake Mills EMS.
The township has also begun the process of consulting legal council to handle the documentation relating to joining the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, the intergovernmental body that oversees Cambridge Area EMS. The Commission is currently made up of five area municipalities.
The decision to move ahead longterm with CAEMS, the town board said in a motion, was contingent on CAEMS finding a location nearby the town of Lake Mills in which to store an ambulance and respond from, in order to cut response times.
Other area municipalities in a similar situation are slated to make a decision on EMS coverage soon. Aztalan Town Chair Jeremy Chwala said the township is weighing multiple options, and will discuss them at the next meeting likely on April 12.
Waterloo town chair Scott Hassett said the town of Waterloo is shooting for a decision in early April, following two meetings this week that may inform the decision.
And the city of Lake Mills was slated to decide between two services, CAEMS and private company Ryan Brothers, for a limited term contract on April 4.
Lake Mills Town Chair Tom Buechel said that the township had originally planned to make a decision regarding EMS at its April 18 electors meeting, to give the public a chance to weigh in.
But during the March 14 board meeting, board members said that Cambridge Area EMS was really the township’s primary option, and chose to move ahead.
“There is no decision. There’s no other option at this point,” Board member Jim Heinz said March 14.
Buechel said that electors still have a chance to share their opinions with board members, but with the tight timelines required by the state of Wisconsin to add the township to CAEMS’ coverage area, and the looming June 30 deadline, the board couldn’t wait any longer to decide.
“We bumped up the timeline a little bit,” Buechel said. “We had to get service essentially for the remainder of the year, that was the most critical point.”
The town of Lake Mills did consider joining the Ryan Brothers proposal offered to the city of Lake Mills — one ambulance stationed in the city available 24/7 and staffed at a paramedic level for a three-year contract. The cost of that came in between $29.50 and $43 per capita, depending on how many townships joined.
Buechel said that while the whole board considered that option, Ryan Brothers had proposed contracting solely with the city of Lake Mills, which would then sub-contract for the area townships interested. Buechel said the board was discouraged by that arrangement, and wanted an equal voice at the table, which has been promised by CAEMS and the commission.
“If we can’t be treated as an equal, we’re not willing to go down that road,” Buechel said.
The decision to work toward joining the Cambridge Commission was contingent on CAEMS finding a location in the Lake Mills area in which to store an ambulance, and respond from, in order to reduce response times. That process is in the works, with the townships meeting in closed session to discuss options on March 28.
Members of CAEMS and the commission have toured the current facility used by Lake Mills EMS, the nonprofit currently serving the town of Lake Mills, and discussion on March 14 indicated interest in negotiating with LMEMS for use of the building. But no decision has been made.