The town of Oakland will not discuss repairs to Blue Jay Way until the village of Cambridge corrects “misrepresentations” of what it would take to annex the road, according to a letter the township sent to the village last week.
A joint committee had agreed this summer that the village and town should split the cost of repaving the road, and the village board agreed, but the township wanted the village to assume the responsibility for future repairs and maintenance.
The village asserted at its Aug. 23 meeting that annexation was not feasible because it would need to assess residents of the town to get the repairs to village standards.
Town Chair Eugene Kapsner denied that in a letter addressed to the Cambridge Village Board and the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent, saying the town had not ruled out assessments.
It then says that until the village board clarifies its statements, the town board won’t attend any proposed joint meeting to discuss the mill and overlay project.
“The Town is not trying to be difficult but rather to foster the transfer of Town roads to become Village roads,” the letter states. “However, we have a question for the Village. Why won’t you agree to annex Blue Jay Way?”
Oakland and Cambridge signed an intergovernmental agreement over the road in 2006 and renewed it in 2016. It left Blue Jay Way in the town but put responsibility for maintenance on the village.
At the Aug. 23 meeting, village board members asserted that the village wouldn’t be able to levy funds to upgrade the road from residents who live in the town of Oakland on Blue Jay Way.
The Sept. 4 letter from Kapsner disputed this statement, saying the township could add its own special assessment to help pay for improvements to a village road.
The town of Oakland “agrees that this is possible and has not refused to consider levying a special assessment,” the letter said.
Debates over short term fixes have gone on for several years and have largely centered around who owns the roads and the definition of “maintenance” in the intergovernmental agreement.
Oakland has previously argued that reconstructing the road was solely the village’s responsibility. The town has maintained that, as part of the agreement, the town completely turned Blue Jay Way and several streets adjacent to it over to the village, leaving Cambridge responsible for all future short and long-term fixes.
Meanwhile, Cambridge argued that the agreement limits the village’s responsibility to routine maintenance like plowing. Large reconstructions and upgrades, the village has argued, are Oakland’s responsibility to plan and fund.
The Sept. 4 letter reaffirms Oakland’s stance on maintenance, saying that maintenance includes both routine maintenance and repair.
“Maintenance is a common word denoting an act of keeping in good repair. This word was chosen and both the Village and the Town signed the agreement with this level of care,” the letter reads.
It also affirms that the intergovernmental agreement points toward annexation as the end result.
On the topic of village standards and special assessments, the letter asserts that the village doesn’t have standards for annexed roads and asserts that the village has previously annexed roads that didn’t meet village developmental standards or has annexed roads that weren’t in great condition.
Another consideration for annexation, the letter says, is that the village collects more property taxes from homes on the road than the township.