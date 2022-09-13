The town of Oakland will not discuss repairs to Blue Jay Way until the village of Cambridge corrects “misrepresentations” of what it would take to annex the road, according to a letter the township sent to the village last week.

A joint committee had agreed this summer that the village and town should split the cost of repaving the road, and the village board agreed, but the township wanted the village to assume the responsibility for future repairs and maintenance.

Read the letter

For the complete copy of the township’s letter, visit www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield.