Parking Lot Bingo
Join us on Wednesday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. for Parking Lot Bingo. There is no cost to play bingo. At 1:30 p.m. we will start calling the numbers over your car radio (the radio station –90.3FM.). Bingo will be cancelled IF it is too cold, windy or raining.
Foot Clinic (New!)
A new Foot Clinic RN is starting Tuesday, May 4, and Thursday May 6. His name is George Daniels. He is a member of the American Foot Care Nurses Association. Hours will be 9 a.m. to last appointment 3 p.m. He will be here on the first Tuesday and Thursday of each month. George will need each patient to bring a current list of their medications and a short medical history the first time you meet with him. There is a cost paid to him that day in cash or check. Be sure to sign up with the receptionist.
Free Blood Pressure Screening
High blood pressure often has no symptoms. It is known as the “silent killer.” Have you had yours checked? On Wednesday, April 28, from 10:15 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. we have a free service here. Just drop in and have it checked.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
Drive-thru meals
Interested in reserving a meal? Call (608) 757-5474. Meals are available for pickup at The Gathering Place at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The dining centers are closed so meals are distributed in a drive-thru format.
Home-delivered meals are available for those who are homebound.
Menu: sliced turkey breast with gravy (Thursday), broccoli egg bake (Friday), burgundy tips with egg noodles (Monday), chicken fajita casserole (Tuesday), BBQ pulled pork (Wednesday), baked salmon with dill (Thursday, April 22), spaghetti and meatballs (Friday, April 23), macaroni and cheese (Monday, April 26), chicken breast parmesan (Tuesday, April 27), taco salad (Wednesday, April 28), herbed pork loin (Thursday, April 29) and hamburger (Friday, April 30).
