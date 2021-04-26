Lodi Police Calls
April 12
Foot patrol at 2:39 a.m.at Lodi Canning Co.
Extra school traffic patrol at 8:01 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sauk St.
Suspicious circumstances at 9:40 a.m. reported in the 600 block of Clark St.
Suspicious activity at 11:06 a.m. on Pheasant Court. One male juvenile reported as being naked. Vehicles located. Subjects warned and nude subject cited for disorderly conduct. Subjects engaged in Nerf war game.
Ordinance violation at 1:17 p.m. on the 800 block of Meadowview. The officer made contact with the owner and the owner corrected the violation while officer was on the scene.
Extra patrol at 3 p.m. Lodi officer conducted school zone enforcement.
Two-car accident at 3:02 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and Locust Street. Officer issued one driver citation for a moving violation and warned one driver verbally for an insurance violation.
Found iPhone at 6:12 p.m. from Goeres Park. Owner was contacted. iPhone was released to owner.
Hazardous roadway at 8:24 p.m. at Clark and Portage. Police removed clear plastic shards that initially appeared to be glass.
Extra patrol at 8:32 p.m. on S. Main St. Officer conducted stationary traffic enforcement.
Traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. for a registration violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Disabled vehicle at 9:45 p.m. on gravel pull off. Officer made contact with the owner, who stated he works for that business.
Extra patrol at 10:12 p.m on Hwy. 113. Police conducted traffic enforcement.
April 13
Extra patrol at 2:58 a.m. on Portage and Clark. Police conducted traffic enforcement.
Extra patrol at 7:46 a.m. Traffic enforcement in school zone.
School crossing guard training provided at 7:57 a.m.
Suspicious complaint at 11:55 a.m. Officer made contact with all parties and discovered no illegal actions.
Extra patrol at 2:59 p.m. on Sauk Street. Officer conducted school speed enforcement.
Escort at 4:48 p.m. Officer blocked off traffic for funeral procession.
Squad damage call at 5:31 p.m.
Squad damage call at 6:02 p.m.
Extra patrol at 6:03 p.m. Officer conducted traffic enforcement. No violations observed.
Traffic stop at 6:37 p.m. for a moving violation. A written warning was issued for the moving violation and a verbal warning was issued for license violation.
Traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. for an equipment violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Extra patrol at 8:47 p.m. Officer conducted traffic enforcement. No violations were observed.
Extra patrol at 8:54 p.m. Officer conducted stationary traffic enforcement on Portage Street.
Traffic stop at 8:58 p.m. for an equipment violation. A verbal warning was issued.
April 14
Traffic stop at 12:23 a.m. for equipment violation. Officer observed indicators of drug possession. Driver was detained and officer conducted probable cause search of vehicle. Sergio Zegarra-Salinas, 31, Middleton, was issued ordinance violation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zegarra-Salinas was released from the scene.
Extra traffic patrol at 10:56 a.m. conducted in the business district after receiving complaints of driers doing illegal u-turns.
Fleet maintenance at 2:14 p.m. Officer stood by while annual fire inspection was completed in the 900 block of Development Dr.
Extra patrol at 7:06 p.m. conducted traffic enforcement on Water Street.
911 hang up at 7:16 p.m. Police responded to accidental 911 call in the 500 block of Clark Street.
Police responded to sexual assault of a child at 8:55 p.m. Investigation is ongoing.
April 15
Foot patrol at 2:45 a.m. of the Lodi Canning Co. Open door located. All appeared OK.
Traffic stop at 6:21 a.m. in the area of Development Drive and and Vilas Hibbard Street.
Extra patrol at 8 a.m. in the area of Millston Avenue and Parr Street, as well as the Pond Street area. Extra school traffic control.
Welfare check at 8:47 a.m. at Lodi High School. Police responded to an overdose.
Weather check at 2:10 p.m. Confirmed tornado siren is functioning properly.
Truancy reported at 3:07 p.m. Received report of habitual truancy from the Lodi School District.
Extra patrol at 5:38 p.m. for traffic enforcement on Sauk Street.
Traffic stop at 5:44 p.m. for speed. Warning was issued.
April 16
Traffic stop at 11:42 a.m. for moving violation. Warnings issued for moving violation and insurance violation.
Extra patrol at 2:12 p.m. on Portage Street. Officer conducted stationary traffic enforcement.
Extra patrol at 2:52 p.m. on Sauk Street. Officer conducted stationary traffic enforcement.
Traffic stop at 3:05 p.m. for speeding in a school zone. Verbal warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 6:24 p.m. for moving violation. Verbal warning was issued for moving violation and a registration violation.
Special event at 7:09 p.m. Officer stood by at Lodi High School football game.
Civil dispute at 7:50 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Valley Drive for ongoing civil dispute.
Fire at 10:43 p.m.
April 17
Extra patrol at 1:21 a.m.
Traffic stop at 11:48 a.m. for registered owner having license revoked. Driver identified as Nehift C. Vilchis Alvarez, Fitchburg. Misdemeanor citation was issued.
Extra patrol at 2:44 p.m. Conducted stationary traffic enforcement.
Traffic stop at 2:48 p.m. for speed. Written warning issued for speed, verbal warning for insurance violation.
Traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. for speed. Citation issued.
Traffic stop at 5:29 p.m. on Hwy. 60 for speed. Citation issued.
Traffic stop at 5:44 p.m. on Water Street for speed. Warning issued.
Traffic stop at 6 p.m. for moving violation. Warning issued.
Traffic stop at 6:02 p.m. for moving violation. Verbal warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 10:56 p.m. for vehicle with a suspended registered owner. Citation issued for operating while suspended.
Traffic stop at 9:19 p.m. for equipment violation. Warning issued.
Traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. for moving violation. Warning issued.
Mutual aid at 20:57 p.m. Lodi officer assisted Columbia County with alarm at Crystal Lake Campground. False alarm.
April 18
Traffic stop at 11:12 a.m. Complaint received by Columbia County Dispatch of an erratic driver on Hwy. 60. Officer located the vehicle. Three juveniles were cited for underage consumption of alcohol and one juvenile was also cited for possession of marijuana. All juveniles released to a responsible adult.
Fleet maintenance at 12:19 p.m. Officer conducted a weekly squad check.
Accidental 911 hang up at 12:19 p.m. Officer responded to 200 block of Portage St. for a 911 open line.
Extra patrol at 1:05 p.m. Officer conducted stationary traffic enforcement on Water Street.
Traffic stop at 3:12 p.m. for speed. Written warning issued for speed and verbal warning issued for registration violation.
Animal abuse at 4:43 p.m. on the 800 block of Meadowview Ln. Officer met with the owner and the animal appeared to be normal.
April 19
Extra school traffic patrol at 7:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Sauk St.
Welfare check at 1:31 p.m. in the 200 block of Columbus St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.