We’d like to introduce you to our EMS Captain, Desiree Heimbecker, EMT-Paramedic. Heimbecker serves as the department’s Training Officer for EMS and holds certifications in ACLS, PALS, PHTLS, and is a certified CPR Instructor. She also runs as a full-time Paramedic with the Dells-Delton EMS Department, and part time with Aspirus Medevac (formerly known as Divine Savior).
Question: What made you decide to join Poynette EMS?
Desiree Heimbecker: My ex-husband and I share custody of our daughter. When this arrangement came about, I found myself with some free time. I remember seeing a recruitment flyer at my daughter’s daycare and decided that was my sign.
Q: Did you have any experience as a first responder prior to joining?
DH: I had zero experience. I didn’t even have a CPR certification. I also had no medical knowledge and a full time job that was not in the healthcare field.
Q: How has your life been positively influenced by joining our team?
DH: I was not born in Poynette, so volunteering for the service has opened the door to meeting more people in the community. Not just during 911 calls, but by attending community events and spending time with the other members. I’ve built so many new friendships and have even more people I can count on or hang out with.
Becoming an EMT with Poynette caused me to look at fitness in a whole new perspective. In EMS, we must help lift and move people. This made me realize I needed to rethink my fitness goals and pushed me to have a new workout regime.
After going through EMT-Basic class, I knew I was going on to Paramedic. I wasn’t expecting to change careers, but EMS really sunk its hook in me. I also never in a million years would have thought I would take a leadership role. I didn’t picture myself as someone who could teach others, but that’s my role with Poynette EMS. Being the training officer forced me to get over my stage fright and fear of public speaking. I have now become a CPR instructor and have taught a few of the free community CPR events we’ve hosted at the station.
EMS has also opened this door into so many different people’s lives and see there is sometimes a greater need than just 911 calls. I’ve seen people who may need some resources to keep living at home or maybe they need help to get into facilities. I’ve brought a County resource into our station to have them train our members, to educate us about resources available through the county that could benefit people. This resource is the Aging Disability Resource Center, which now has me working on a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health and minoring in Community Health.
Q: Have you been able to use the skills you obtained through Poynette Fire & EMS outside of our service?
DH: After getting my EMT-Basic license, I went on to get my Paramedic license. I recently started full time at Dells-Delton EMS as a Paramedic and part time at Aspirus Medevac. I also volunteer to help with Girl Scouts at one of their camps called Camp Hero. This is teaching different age girls about Police, EMS and Fire and the different skills we use.
Q: What are some tips for balancing your volunteer work with your full time job, family commitments, and other priorities in your life?
DH: Scheduling is a huge factor for me. My daughter is priority, so my time revolves around her. I always sit down and look at everything I have going on before signing up for shifts, etc. I put everything in my calendar on my cell phone, so I have one place I look to know what’s going on that day.
Q: What advice would you have for anyone who may be considering volunteer work as an EMT or Firefighter?
DH: Come talk to us. Email, by phone, or stop up at the station when we are there. If you have questions, we are more than happy to answer them for you.
Q: Do you have any fun moments/memories/stories you’d like to share?
DH: There are so many fun moments I’ve had with this department. The Safety Fest has to be one of my favorite events to join in on, working with other members and departments.
Q: Any other information you want to share?
DH: I will admit, I was nervous about joining. Could I handle it? Especially going back to school and having my daughter. I figured out quickly that I could. You push through school. After school, you learn the ropes of how EMS is done in action, because school can’t prepare you for that. And the one thing I’ll say is, it can be hard, but every call, I make sure I take away something to always improve and be a great provider for my patients.
And for those looking into the healthcare field, like nursing, EMS is a great stepping stone to get some patient contacts and learn some of the skills.
To join Poynette’s fire and/or EMS service, email them or send them a private message on Facebook.
EMS — pdfdems@gmail.com
Fire — poynettefire@gmail.com
