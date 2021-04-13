Our view: Cambridge fire and EMS station next steps may match messiness of referendum results

The people have spoken, but not completely.
The local democratic process of deciding whether to expand the Cambridge area fire and EMS station isn’t over.
In fact, some of the most important calls are yet to be made.
We hope local residents exercise their right to take part, as a final decision-making process plays out following the passage of two area municipal referendums to expand the station, and the failure of three others.
That mixed outcome was predictable.
Prior to April 6, voters in the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills, that would split the $6.5 million cost based on their equalized values, were heavily divided over whether the proposal was too expensive and whether other sites and options, including merging with neighboring departments, should have been further considered. The emergence of a citizens group that spoke out about the referendums, of which only two of its members have yet revealed their identities, further complicated the conversation.
The question of what would happen if one or more of the referendums failed has, over the past couple of years, generated far more conversation than the potential for a less likely five-way affirmation.
Now, a series of critical junctures lie ahead. The immediate next steps are annual town electors meetings on Tuesday, April 20, and upcoming town and village board regular meetings.
Ultimately, because they hold the purse strings rather than the fire and EMS commission that lacks taxing authority, the towns and villages have the final fiscal say on whether the project goes ahead.
The Cambridge Village Board at a meeting earlier this week was expected to respond to both its failed April 6 advisory referendum to contribute to the $6.5 million station expansion and a failed binding referendum to exceed its state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity to fund fire and EMS and general village expenses. Key votes may have happened Tuesday night, April 13, after the weekly print edition deadline for the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent.
In an unexpected twist, town of Oakland electors will apparently not now get to vote on the station at their April 20 annual meeting.
Oakland’s advisory referendum failed on April 6.
After preparing for a flood of in-person voters by moving its annual meeting to the Town Garage, the town shifted course in a release on Monday, April 12. It said the station expansion would not be on the annual meeting agenda. Town Clerk/Treasurer Chris Astrella subsequently said the station would neither be on the town board meeting agenda later that night.
Given the failed referendum, “the Oakland Town Board feels it is not necessary to hold a vote to approve the building of the fire station at this time,” the release said.
Oakland’s annual meeting remains scheduled for April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Town Garage, with no virtual option.
We encourage Oakland town residents to attend, anyway. And we question the legal implications of and motivations behind canceling this vote of the electors.
In Rockdale, meanwhile, where voters on April 6 approved an advisory station referendum, the village board will need to vote, presumably, to affirm that result. The next village board meeting is Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m., at the Rockdale Community Center.
Town of Lake Mills residents on April 6 approved an advisory referendum to expand the fire and EMS station. But more steps lay ahead.
Town of Lake Mills residents will again have a say — in a binding vote this time — at the town’s annual electors meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Town Hall. Immediately afterward, the town board will also vote. Depending on elector sentiments, the town board’s vote may or may not matter at that point.
“The town board would have to follow a ‘no’ vote from the electors. If the electors would ‘vote’ yes, then more than likely the town board would follow that recommendation,” said Lake Mills Town Board member Dave Schroeder in a recent email.
The town of Lake Mills will provide a virtual option to join its meeting, Schroeder said.
The messiest upcoming process may be in the town of Christiana. It made its April 6 referendum binding. That voters shot it down puts the station expansion in particular jeopardy.
Most of the municipalities set their referendums in response to statements by citizens that the April 6 public votes were required in documents tied to the town of Christiana’s purchase of a Pizza Pit restaurant site adjacent to the existing fire station.
The station is proposed to spread onto the Pizza Pit site, roughly tripling the current building’s footprint and adding a second driveway onto West Main Street.
In 2018, Christiana fronted the $280,000 cost of that land purchase. The other four agreed to pay it back over time.
Christiana is now in the unenviably position of having to proceed without the legal authority to buy that land, that was not as town officials had hoped retroactively granted by voters on April 6.
No action on the referendum was listed on the Christiana town board’s Tuesday, April 13, regular meeting agenda.
Christiana’s annual electors meetings is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Town Garage. That agenda has not yet been released.
Usually, annual town meetings are sleepy affairs. But occasionally, issues arise that wake them up.
In the Cambridge area this year, age-old local governance processes like town elector votes matter.
We hope local residents embrace and fully participate in that opportunity – and in Oakland that they push for a more thorough explanation of why they were stripped of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.