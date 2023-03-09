While the city of Lake Mills has announced it has no interest in joining the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission long-term, conversations with area townships for potentially joining the EMS district continue.

Representatives from the city of Lake Mills, the townships of Waterloo, Lake Mills, Aztalan and Milford, management from the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission and others gathered in late February to discuss the growing need for an EMS decision in the area, and progress toward a potential decision.