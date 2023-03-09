While the city of Lake Mills has announced it has no interest in joining the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission long-term, conversations with area townships for potentially joining the EMS district continue.
Representatives from the city of Lake Mills, the townships of Waterloo, Lake Mills, Aztalan and Milford, management from the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission and others gathered in late February to discuss the growing need for an EMS decision in the area, and progress toward a potential decision.
At that gathering, Lake Mills City Manager Drake Daily shared that the city likely wouldn’t be interested in joining the commission as a full member in the future. Daily said that due to the city’s population size, city officials felt it would need more control over its decision-making process.
The Cambridge fire and EMS commission provides an equally weighted vote to every municipal member of the commission, which might not work for the city, Daily said.
Cambridge Area EMS Chief Paul Bount said at the meeting that even if the city doesn’t join long-term, the townships still could. And, CAEMS would still be open to offering long-term contracts to the city or townships, although joining the commission as a full member would be preferred.
Timeline for the decision
With nonprofit service provider Lake Mills EMS set to cease its services to the four townships and the city in June, the clock is ticking for area municipalities to line up coverage for the second half of 2023.
Each municipality will need to make a decision. Then, the Cambridge fire and EMS Commission would need to edit its intergovernmental agreement to accommodate changing coverage area. And, CAEMS would also need to submit an operations plan to the state, which would take at least 60 days to be processed.
The townships are eyeing a spring decision, in order to start those steps.
The town of Lake Mills is planning to make a final decision about its EMS coverage at its April electors meeting.
Town chair Tom Buechel is encouraging residents of the town of Lake Mills to attend a board meeting for next Tuesday, March 14 at the town hall, so residents can gather information and develop opinions before a final decision is made.
Additionally CAEMS and area townships would need to figure out where to store an ambulance in the area, should they opt for service from Cambridge.
Portions of the townships and the interstate which would take to long to respond to from Cambridge, Blount has said, and the service would need a physical location to respond from in the area to cut response times.
It was previously suggested that an ambulance could be stored in the Lake Mills Fire Department ambulance bay. But Drake confirmed that the ambulance bay will be offered to whichever contractor the city council chooses for its service, either CAEMS or Ryan Brothers Ambulance.
If the Lake Mills City Council chooses Ryan Brothers, that option would likely be out for the townships.
Aztalan Town Board member Steve Kube said he’s been brainstorming other locations in town that could be adapted to house an ambulance. And members of CAEMS were set to tour the Lake Mills EMS building last week.
Tom Murphy, president of LMEMS, said the board of directors of the nonprofit would need to meet and approve any possible use of that building or equipment, which hasn’t happened at this point.
Any cost incurred to rent or buy a space would fall to any townships that opt into the commission or contract for service.
The unique situation surrounding EMS in this area drew the attention of county and state representatives as well, with participation in this meeting from state representative Barbara Dittrich, state senator John Jagler and county representatives Anita Martin and Steve Nass. Representatives from the townships and state discussed the need for collaboration and shared resources.
“We are here today to work toward a solution to (address) our severely handicapped emergency medical services situation in the Lake Mills area. This problem is not just locally, but county state and nationwide,” Buechel said. “Tonight we will address the massive EMS shortages and issues in our community with strong faith that we can all place our differences aside, rally together to fight the challenges that lie ahead.”
“Let’s proceed with loving hearts to better than emergency medical services…with the hope to save as many lives as possible,” he continued.