Birthday celebration

A couple of the residents are shown enjoying a meal from the Lake Mills Market for their monthly birthday celebrations.

 Contributed

Do you like fish? Silly question if you live in Wisconsin, right? Well, after being invited three previous times hubby and I were finally able to make it to Al W's birthday party. This isn't an ordinary party. His two sons came and deep fried on a grill outside, northern and blue gills and not sure if there are any other varieties that they caught fishing. He has a granddaughter that makes coleslaw and potato salad and there was fresh fruit with rye bread. Not sure who made the chocolate eclair torte, but it was yummy!

He also had a son in law who was a bartender. His daughters and daughters-in-law were helping people get to the table with their plates. It was awesome A huge shout out to Al and his family and thank you for everything.