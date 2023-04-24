Do you like fish? Silly question if you live in Wisconsin, right? Well, after being invited three previous times hubby and I were finally able to make it to Al W's birthday party. This isn't an ordinary party. His two sons came and deep fried on a grill outside, northern and blue gills and not sure if there are any other varieties that they caught fishing. He has a granddaughter that makes coleslaw and potato salad and there was fresh fruit with rye bread. Not sure who made the chocolate eclair torte, but it was yummy!
He also had a son in law who was a bartender. His daughters and daughters-in-law were helping people get to the table with their plates. It was awesome A huge shout out to Al and his family and thank you for everything.
We at the Pines were saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and neighbor Cindy. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Blackmon family. Her Heavenly room was ready, God called her Home.
Our L'Attitude ladies didn't venture far this past Wednesday. There were four of us that went to Lake Mills Family Restaurant. Next month we are going to switch the day so we can venture to Jefferson to Stable Rock Winery and Distillery.
Our residents enjoyed another wonderful meal from the Lake Mills Market for their monthly birthday celebrations. Broasted chicken with the fixings. Well, I best stop for now. See you soon...."Lose yourself in nature and find peace." Jane Shasky