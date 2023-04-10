Hello again on a beautiful Monday morning here at the Pines. I hardly got off the elevator when I heard of the events at Saturdays Easter egg hunt and brunch. This was hosted by two of the residents, Cindy W. And Renee S. Not only did they feed 29 fellow residents, a nice brunch of egg bakes, hash browns, waffles, fresh fruit, bacon and sausages. They had a beautiful display of sweets too! I am sure no one left hungry! Thank you, ladies!

And speaking of Renee, she just returned from a 9 day cruise to Jamaica, Panama, Cayman Islands and Costa Rica.