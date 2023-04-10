Hello again on a beautiful Monday morning here at the Pines. I hardly got off the elevator when I heard of the events at Saturdays Easter egg hunt and brunch. This was hosted by two of the residents, Cindy W. And Renee S. Not only did they feed 29 fellow residents, a nice brunch of egg bakes, hash browns, waffles, fresh fruit, bacon and sausages. They had a beautiful display of sweets too! I am sure no one left hungry! Thank you, ladies!
And speaking of Renee, she just returned from a 9 day cruise to Jamaica, Panama, Cayman Islands and Costa Rica.
Last Monday the crew played Sheepshead on their own while I was at home trying to recover from some 24 hour bug I picked up. Wednesday, we had 11 residents join me in the Gathering Room as we played Bingo. Thursday morning, we had our monthly Men's Club meeting at Route 19 in Waterloo. None of the men had been there before so it was a very nice treat for them. It was decided that during the summer months we would take our monthly meetings on the road to different area restaurants.
Last Saturday morning (yes April Fool's Day) they had their monthly resident council meeting. Carl explained to the residents that due to a shortage of drivers he will be going down on Monday, Wednesdays and Thursdays to pick up their Meals on Wheels. I myself am trying to get things together for our next Club 90 and our next monthly meal from the Market. I will fill you in on the details the next time we meet. With that said God's blessings on your week. "Lose yourself in nature and find peace " Jane Shasky