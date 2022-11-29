Trinity Lutheran Church kicks off annual tree sale to benefit food pantry Photos courtesy of Trinity Lutheran Church Madeline Westberg Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills gathered last week to set up and kick off the annual Trinity Trees Christmas tree sale, which benefits a local charity. Trees that Give is an annual Christmas tree sale run by Trinity Lutheran Church. The proceeds from the trees sold benefit the Lake Mills Food Pantry, a nonprofit that works to feed local families. Since 2011, the church has raised more than $40,000 to benefit the Lake Mills Food Pantry. Trees that Give has been selling trees for more than 29 years. Volunteers unloaded this year's batch of trees outside the Leader Printing building on Main Street on Friday, Nov. 25. Trees are sold at the Lake Mills Ace Hardware at 142 E. Tyranena Park Road, and outside Leader Printing on Main Street. They are also available online for delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Sun Prairie graduate thrives at UW-Madison, earns spot on cheer team Shelter from the Storm Ministries executive director accused of fraud Milton in prime position to dominate Badger Conference again in upcoming wrestling season After years of a shared life, Poynette woman says goodbye to service dog Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin