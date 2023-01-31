What do community gardens, rescued ducks, a historical gathering place, and service dogs have in common? They are the topics addressed in service projects conducted by the four newest Eagle Scouts in BSA Troop 53 in McFarland, Wisconsin.

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor on January 22, 2023, celebrated the accomplishments of these scouts—Ansel Kreft, Max Andrew, Riley Bexson, and Keegan Bell—who have completed an extensive, multi-year series of Eagle Scout rank requirements, including planning, obtaining supplies, recruiting a volunteer team, and leading the work for their projects, as follows: