What do community gardens, rescued ducks, a historical gathering place, and service dogs have in common? They are the topics addressed in service projects conducted by the four newest Eagle Scouts in BSA Troop 53 in McFarland, Wisconsin.
An Eagle Scout Court of Honor on January 22, 2023, celebrated the accomplishments of these scouts—Ansel Kreft, Max Andrew, Riley Bexson, and Keegan Bell—who have completed an extensive, multi-year series of Eagle Scout rank requirements, including planning, obtaining supplies, recruiting a volunteer team, and leading the work for their projects, as follows:
Kreft built two raised garden beds, rebuilt one, and repaired another at the McFarland Community Garden; these raised beds provide an accessible space for gardeners with limited mobility.
Andrew designed, constructed, and installed two double-door entryways for outdoor duck enclosures at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center; the entryways prevent waterfowl from escaping as workers care for them.
Bexson designed, built, and installed trellises and an obelisk for the McFarland Historical Society; these pieces now adorn a gathering area outside the Larson House Museum.
Bell built six dog training stands for Custom Canines Service Dog Academy, a non-profit organization that raises, trains, and provides service dogs for individuals with disabilities, at no charge.
Eagle Scout projects help the scout learn how to plan and run a large effort and lead a team of people. The projects must benefit an organization other than Boy Scouts. The life skills developed by Eagle Scouts through these projects—added to the skills learned throughout their years in scouting during middle and high school—remain with them for life.
At the Court of Honor, nearly 100 relatives, friends, and fellow troop members, including adult volunteers and at least 16 Eagle Scouts of all ages, came together at McFarland Lutheran Church, the charter organization for the troop. The new Eagles are among 86 individuals who have achieved that rank since Troop 53 celebrated its first Eagle Scout, Homer Vick, in 1941. Nationwide, on average, only 4% of Scouts BSA participants earn this honor, the highest in scouting.
Scoutmaster Dan Maahs, along with Eagle Scout and Master of Ceremonies Gavin Hammer-Perdew, led the event, at which Reverend Scott Marrese-Wheeler shared an invocation. Honored guests included Nathan Weier, commander, American Legion Post 534; Scott Santoski, Eagle Scout coordinator, Glacier’s Edge Council, Yahara District; and representatives from each organization that benefited from the four Eagle projects.
Throughout the ceremony, presenters referred to the Scout Law—A scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent—which evolves into lifetime values. Through a symbolic candle-lighting ceremony led by Eagle Scout Jonathan Hildebrand, younger troop members and Eagle Scout Roman Andrew described the long trail the new Eagle Scouts have traveled.
Santoski said, “These young men have been working toward this day since joining Cub Scouts in first grade, so they have spent about three-quarters of their lives working to get to this point. … It takes hard work and determination, not to mention the support of their families, friends, fellow scouts, and leaders.”
Reading the Eagle Scout charge, Weier stated, “The foremost responsibility of the Eagle Scout is to live with honor. To an Eagle Scout, honor is the foundation of all character. … An Eagle Scout lives honorably, not only because honor is important to them, but because of the significant example they set for other scouts. Living honorably reflects credit on their home, their church, their community.”
In the written program, each new Eagle Scout shared favorite scouting memories:
Andrew: “Some of my favorite memories are from the 2021 High-Adventure Philmont Trip that I was a part of, where we backpacked the Cimarron Range of the Rocky Mountains in New Mexico for 11 days. The experience of having to make group decisions whilst isolated from any modern support structures, and reaping the rewards
of amazing hiking trails and mountain-top views is one that I will never forget.”
Bell: “My favorite scout memory was going to Philmont in the summer of 2021. Hiking in the mountains of New Mexico for a week and a half with an amazing and fun group of people was the best scouting experience I have had. I had the opportunity to put many scout skills I know to use and apply knowledge that I have gained from my time participating in scouts to make it such a memorable experience.”
Bexson: “My favorite memories include hiking Isle Royale National Park, hiking Philmont Scout Ranch, and scuba diving off the coast of Florida for Sea Base. I also liked the smaller campouts, like Wyalusing State Park and Eagle Cave. Summer camp at Ed Bryant Scout Reservation also holds a special place in my heart. I could not count the hours I spent playing gaga ball or talking in the tent at night.”
Kreft: “My favorite memory is the Philmont crew putting our grody feet in the stream at Philmont's beautiful Fish Camp and just taking an hour to relax and journal.”
Following the tradition for the end of troop gatherings, Maahs shared a Scoutmaster some things have changed since scouting’s early days, the mission remains the same: To prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
“Much of this is done through leading by example. New scouts watch the older scouts’ and leaders’ actions and decisions. They watch and follow examples of the Scout Law being used by others,” said Maahs, who then read a poem, “The Little Scout Who Follows Me.”
Having become the Troop 53 scoutmaster in early 2018 and serving as an assistant scoutmaster before then, Maahs serves in numerous volunteer roles at the council and district levels. For instance, he is the Yahara District awards coordinator and the Glacier’s Edge Council campmaster coordinator for Ed Bryant Scout Reservation, a position in
which he assists troops that spend weekends at the camp between August and June. Maahs helps with camp projects such as painting, mowing, cutting and splitting wood, and working with the ranger to plan for other needs.
Maahs is an Eagle Scout himself, and he and his wife, Cindy, are parents of a 2019 Eagle Scout; the couple has volunteered in scouting-related capacities for nearly two decades. Maahs recently handed the reins of Troop 53 scoutmaster to Mark Heckel. However, Maahs will remain active as a troop committee member and as the Yahara District’s unit commissioner for Troop 53. In that position, Maahs will be an overall support person and will observe, coach, and mentor troop leaders so they can continue running a quality program.
That’s a deeply held goal shared by Heckel, who was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout from ages 10 to 18. Heckel and his wife, Susan, moved from their hometown of Rockford, Illinois, to McFarland more than 20 years ago. They joined Troop 53 when their son crossed over from Cub Scouts, and they volunteer for many service projects, camping trips and other activities.
“My goal as the new scoutmaster is to continue the over 80-year tradition of scouting in McFarland,” said Heckel, adding that he appreciates the way Maahs and other troop members continued to make weekly meetings and outdoor activities a priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the request of the scouts after several meetings on Zoom in early 2020, the troop started meeting at Lewis Park in all types of weather. That continued until meetings could be held at the church again.
“Dan did not let the pandemic stop scouting for Troop 53! This meant a lot to the scouts and created a tight bond among them,” Heckel recalled. “But some limitations kept us from camping as often as we would have liked, and I want to increase the number of outdoor adventures we are able to hold now.”
Heckel added, “Some of my fondest memories as a youth revolved around opportunities I had as a Boy Scout. Scouting truly helped shape my moral compass and gave me leadership skills that I still use every day in my professional life. I would like to grow our numbers and build excitement in scouting and our troop.”
Adventures are sure to continue as scouts cook, hike, bike, camp, canoe, and explore new places together. The troop welcomes new members who are interested in pursuing adventures while also learning and growing as individuals. Youth can join Scouts BSA if they have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old, or they have earned the Arrow of Light Award in Cub Scouts and are at least 10 years old, or are age 11 or above (under age 18).
Maahs shared, “Mark has great ideas and energy that will help move Troop 53 forward in 2023 and beyond. I have full confidence the troop is in good hands, and I look forward to seeing what adventures are around the corner.”
For more information about Troop 53, contact Heckel at 608-287-6647 or twoheckels@aol.com.