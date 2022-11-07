Two Deerfield High School Musicians participated in this year’s statewide Honors Concerts, hosted by the Wisconsin School Music Association.
Junior Oakley Gollup is participating in State Honors for the first time and is performing in the State Honors Treble Choir. Senior Mile Petersen is participating in State Honors for the fourth time this year and will be playing string bass in the State Honors Orchestra.
“Attending the concerts is a meaningful way to celebrate the musical accomplishments of our youth and the positive impact of music education in their lives,” said Tim Wurgler, WSMA program manager.
“It’s an honor to represent Deerfield at State,” said Miles Petersen. “It’s an amazing experience to play with some of the best youth musicians in our state. We worked really hard at Honors Camp this summer and I can’t wait to play on stage at the Overture Center.”
Petersen and Gollup are two of 428 of the best musicians in Wisconsin, and qualified for the honor through a rigorous audition process, a summer camp and many rehearsals.
The WSMA State Honors Music Project brings some of Wisconsin’s top young musicians together with nationally known conductors in a highly disciplined, professional setting.
These State Honors students were in grades 9, 10 and 11 at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,250 who auditioned.
When students come together for the first time in June at the summer camp for High School State Honors, they meet their conductor, section coaches and each other. Through the rehearsals with the conductors, students become unified in one common musical goal.
After camp students remain in contact with their section coaches, conductors and each other as they continue to hone that common goal which culminates in their performance at the concerts.
These concerts are attended by students, parents, teachers, alumni and general public from around the state and beyond, and mark the highest point of the 2022 WSMA High School State Honors Music Project:
High School State Honors Band and Orchestra Concert. Petersen and Gollup performed in this concert on Oct. 27.
Founded in 1932, Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) is a non-profit service organization with more than 1,000 member public and private schools. Students from member schools are eligible to participate in WSMA programs, such as District and State Music Festivals, Concert Festivals, State Honors Music Project, State Marching Band Championships, Student Composition Project and WSMA Aca U.