SLINGER -- Tyler Schley survived a rough 50-lap Uptown Motor Cars Pro Late Model feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway to capture his first Pro Late Model main event victory of the season. Schley, who started seventh and worked his way to the lead by lap 20, maintained the top spot through two red flag periods and numerous cautions before turning back challenges from Ryan Gutknecht and Ryan Craine to secure the win. Craine finished a close second while Gutknecht retired from the event late in the going with mechanical issues while battling for the lead. Zach Prunty finished third while Jeff Holtz and Zach Braun completed the top five finishers.

“It’s been successful the times we’ve been to the track this year,” Schley stated from victory lane, “We got stuck kind of in traffic two weeks ago and it’s nice to be able to get through and have a good end result.”