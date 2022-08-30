Deerfield Pack 88 is ready to welcome new girls and boys age K-5th grade! Join us for an information meeting at the Educational Center at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, at 6 pm on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Trace the Line community conversation
The Deerfield Public Library will hold a community conversation with filmmaker Alex Miranda Cruz on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the library on West Nelson Street. "Trace the Line" is a feature length film about two artists in the Midwest, a black man and a white woman. It depicts their lives as they try to understand the world, isolation, connection and race relations. The filmmakers will show behind the scenes clips, hold a Q&A and connect with audience members.
Cambridge
Friday, Sept. 9: Speaking with Music Program
HMong music is the last surviving musical language in the world—it is able to mimic HMong speech by using musical intervals, ornamentation, and chords to mimic linguistic tones, consonants, and vowels. Presenter Neng Now, is a documentarian, scientist, and artist, and will hold a presentation on Sept. 9 at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, at 2 p.m. He is a Harvard graduate, who has worked and traveled to over 25 different countries around the world, and recently produced his first documentary film, “Among Mountains." Thanks to Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation, and National Endowment For the Humanities.