MONONA
Saturday, Dec. 10: Santa and Me mini sessions
The City of Monona is offering photo sessions for holiday photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Winnequah Park, 1012 Nichols Road. Families can sign up for a session for $15 which includes the best digital copy of one photo, with the possibility of adding poses and final image costs per extra.
Sunday, Dec. 11: Silver Bells
The Madison Area Concert Handbells will hold a holiday concert celebrating their 25th anniversary at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17: Skate with Santa and Friends
The Monona Bank RiverRink will hold a skating event where skaters can skate alongside Santa Claus and other characters on Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at 6320 Inland Way. There will be with holiday music, decorations, concessions and photos with Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 17: Family Fun Day
The East Side Club is holding a free family activity day on Dec. 17 at noon at 3735 Monona Drive. Event includes a magic performance by Wayne the Wizard, pizza, balloon animals and visits with Santa.
COTTAGE GROVE
Sunday, Dec. 11: Santa visit
Santa will be at BB Jack’s Cottage Grove on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to visit with families at 1609 Landmark Drive. Free hot cocoa and coffee.
Thursday, Dec. 15: Chief Layber's retirement celebration
There will be a celebration honoring retiring police chief Layber on Dec. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cottage Grove Village Hall, 221 E. Cottage Grove Road.
Friday, Dec. 16: Dusty Road performance
Musicians Dusty Road will perform at 1855 Saloon and Grill on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at 218 S. Main Street.
MCFARLAND
Saturday, Dec. 11: Silent Santa
The E.D. Locke Public Library is holding a sensory-friendly visit with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 5920 Milwaukee Street. Visiting Santa can be overwhelming for kids, so the library will offer individual 15 minute visits with Santa without loud noises, flashing lights and crowds. Registration is required.
Dec. 2-16: Winter clothing drive
The E.D. Locke Public Library is collecting winter clothing until Dec. 16 at 5920 Milwaukee Street. The library is partnering with Free Sales For Families, a local nonprofit, to collect coats, hats, mittens, golves, scarves and boots.
Saturday, Dec. 17: Cookie decorating
McFarland Lutheran Church and Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin are partnering to host a cookie decorating event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5529 Marsh Road on Dec. 17. Cookies and supplies provided, RSVP by Dec. 15.
Sunday, Dec. 18: Storytime with The Grinch
The E.D. Locke Public Library will host a storytime with a special visit from The Grinch on Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at 5920 Milwaukee Street. A read-aloud begins at 1 p.m. in the community room, with treats from McFarland House Cafe to follow.