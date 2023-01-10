Upcoming events at the Cambridge Community Library Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Jan 10, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Story times are Wed./Fri. at 10 a.m. starting Jan. 18. Each week will focus on a different letter.The monthly Third Thursday Program will be Jan. 19 at 6:30p.m. Get creative with Shawnee. All ages are welcome to create watercolor art.The Friday Flicks movie screening will be on Jan. 20 1pm. We will show Ticket to Paradise and serve popcorn and water.The Winter StoryWalk runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 12, and starts at the library. Read the book Tracks in the Snow by Wong Herbert Yee while walking downtown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Argument ends with Lodi man charged with felony strangulation Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase through Lodi Marshall cruises past Waterloo for first Capitol - South conference win Fred Leo "Fritz" Woldt Cabela's expansion on January 10 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda