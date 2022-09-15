Marshall
Thursday, Sept. 15: PTA Meeting
The Marshall PTA will meet for the first meeting of the school year on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Marshall Elementary School, 617 Madison Street. Childcare will be provided.
Sept. 16-17: Fireman’s Festival
The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department will hold the annual Fireman’s Festival on Sept. 16 and 17 at Marshall Fireman’s Park, 309 Park Street. Festivities kick off Friday with a fish fry from 5-8 p.m., a Home Talent League baseball game at 7 p.m. and live music by Stetsin and Lace starting at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be an 11 a.m. tractor pull, activities in a kids zone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a bags tournament at noon, truck pulls starting at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Latin music from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 19: Cub Scouts recruitment night
Cub Scout Pack 76 serving Marshall and Waterloo will have an informational meeting on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison Street, with fun activities to introduce children in grades K-5 to scouts.
Thursday, Sept. 22: Yoga night
Capital Speed, 118 Industiral Drive, will hold a yoga night on Sept. 22 from 6-7 p.m. Katie Michel of Orange Shoe Personal Fitness will host an hour-long free flowing yoga class.
Friday, Sept. 23: Tailgate picnic and color run
The 7th annual picnic tailgate and color run will be Friday, Sept. 23 at Marshall Elementary School, 617 Madison Street. The annual event includes a free tailgate picnic with food and music at 5 p.m., and a color run behind the elementary school near the playground around 6 p.m. The tailgate will Marshall High School football game will start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Main Street Mania
The Marshall Area Business Association will hold its 22nd annual Main Street Mania event on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Marshall, 214 W. Main Street. The event’s theme this year is “The Great Outdoors.” The event will include a kids zone, food and beverage vendors, a silent auction, raffles, craft vendors, live music and other activities.
Waterloo
Thursday, Sept. 22: Ukelele singalong
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold a ukelele sing-along event on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street. The event is free, open to all ages and doesn’t require registration.
Friday, Sept. 23: Homeschool open house
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is holding tours and sharing resources that may be helpful for homeschooling families on Sept. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Comedy at the Solarium
The Solarium Glass Palace will host a night of comedy on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at 575 W. Madison Street in Waterloo. Cheshire Cat Comedy is booking a lineup of comedians to perform, including David Schendlinger, Rich D’Amore, Drew Flagge and host Sasha Rosser. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25: Battle of Waterloo CX
The Trek Midwest Team is hosting the 8th annual Battle of Waterloo CX on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 9 a.m. The Cyclocross race will run throughout the day, centrally located at Firemen’s Park at 500 Park Avenue.