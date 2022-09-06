Island Church, a historical church built in 1863 in the town of Waterloo, will hold a festival looking at the history of the Sudeten German people who settled in the area.
The Island Church, which was previously known as St. Wenceslaus Church, Blue Joint Road, was founded by Sudeten German immigrants. The church will hold an educational festival the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25 to educate on this history.
Chantel Blaschka, an organizer with the church, said St. Wenceslaus closed in 1891, but in the 1970s the Island Church Foundation was formed to purchase the church from the Madison Diocese of the Catholic Church, after state historical groups expressed interest in purchasing the church. .
The Sudeten German people were a group of immigrants who moved from Germany to Northern Bohemia in the modern day Czech Republic, then to Wisconsin. The event’s website says that the town of Waterloo is one of the earliest settlement areas of the Sudeten German immigrant community. Several settlements rose in early Jefferson, Dodge and Dane Counties.
On display will be two original pioneer structures from the era, the Island Church and a log home of local resident Vincent Faultersack, the website said.
Event kicks off at the Karl Junginger Library, 625 N. Monroe Street in Waterloo on Saturday, Sept. 24 with historical seminars, and a shared meal. Seminars include presentations about groups migrating from Germany to Bohemia and Wisconsin, the history of German and Czech Emigration, economic histories and the story of Jacob Sternberger, one such immigrant based on a work by Antje Petty at UW-Madison.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, participants can tour St. Wenceslaus church in honor of St. Wencceslaus Day at W7911 Blue Joint Road from 11-4 p.m. Tours will be guided by historians Edward G. Langer, James E. Kleinschmidt, and Diana Bigelow.
At 2:30 p.m., there will be an ecumenical church service led by Rev. Eric Wood of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Okawville Illinois. Wood is a decendent of Joseph and Englebert Zimprich, early settlers in the Waterloo area.
“Eric’s ancestors include two grandmas who were first-generation Americans (of Norwegian and German-from-Russia stock). His grandpa Wood’s lines almost all go back to ‘British colonial America,’ but beyond that their origins are mostly a mystery,” Wood’s bio says. “Eric’s Sudeten German ancestors include Joseph and Theresa (Bartosch) Zimprich, who settled in Milford, Jefferson County, with their two sons. Joseph and Theresa’s son Engelbert (who spelled the name Zimbrich) and his bride, Mollie Gregor, raised twelve children on a farm in Medina, Dane County.”
Also part of the festival are tours of the Vincent Falteisek cabin at the Aztalan Historical Society, 6264 N. Highway Q in Jefferson from 12-4 p.m., tours of the Waterloo Area Historical Society at 130 E. Polk Street in Waterloo, and tours of the Marshall Area Historical Society at 128 E. Main Street in Marshall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.